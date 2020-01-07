Teens rescue injured koalas from Australia bushfires, netizens hail them as heroes

it-s-viral

The Australian bushfires have ravaged through acres of land and destroyed the native koala population of the country. Heartbreaking images and clips of the bushfire have flooded social media. However, some heartening posts about people rescuing injured animals from the fires have also surfaced. One such video is winning the hearts of netizens.

Posted on YouTube and later shared on Reddit, the clip shows the interior of a car filled with rescued koalas. The clip was shot by two teenagers who went around driving through Kangaroo Island in Australia and rescued as many koalas as they could find.

“This our little koala rescue. We are just trying to collect as many live ones as we can,” says one of the rescuers in the video. In the clip, seven koalas - including a mother and her baby - can be seen. All of the marsupials look panic-stricken and exhausted.

Posted on January 3, the video has garnered over 21,400 views on YouTube. Netizens were shocked at the terrible condition of the animals and poured in comments full of prayers and support. Some even extended a helping hand and offered donations.

“There’s still good in the world, people like you to save these innocent fuzz balls. Thank you!” writes a YouTube user. “Not all heroes wear capes,” comments another. “Thank you so much for saving them. You just made me cry,” says a third.

