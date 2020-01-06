Australia bushfires: Woman’s pic of tired firefighter dad has netizens saying ‘salute’

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 14:03 IST

The raging bushfires of Australia have burnt down thousands of acres of land and left a large portion of citizens as well as wildlife homeless and helpless. Amidst such destruction, pictures of hard working firefighters fighting the devastating fires are also being widely shared on social media.

One such post has struck a chord with thousands. Facebook user Jenna O’Keeffe posted a picture of her exhausted firefighter dad “getting 5 mins sleep” on their front lawn while her brother keeps a lookout. In her post, O’Keeffe explains that her father has been volunteering with the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

“This is a picture of my Dad getting 5 mins sleep on our front lawn, while my brother keeps watch over the fire burning at the top of our farm after he finished his 10th 12 hr+ day in a row fighting voluntarily in the community,” wrote O’Keeffe. She added that her family has been fighting the fires on their farm and community for over a month and they’re tired and running out of resources.

“Today I heard my Dad cry, he said ‘Jen I have never seen anything like this, it’s never ending’,” she wrote further, adding that they “still have over 50 days of summer left”.

O’Keeffe goes on to implore people to support and donate to charities working to put out the fires. “Please don’t become numb to what’s happening. Don’t get caught up in the negativity, the politics, the Facebook news, the drama,” she wrote.

Shared on January 4, the post has collected over 72,000 reactions and more than 43,000 shares. Netizens have responded with encouraging and supportive messages for O’Keeffe and her family.

“Thank you, just thank you! God bless you and your family,” writes a Facebook user. “Your pain is our pain. Our hearts are with you,” says another. “People like your dad are the real heroes out there. Whilst I am lucky enough not to be affected where I live, I thank these brave people helping communities. It’s truly heartbreaking,” writes a third.

Terrifying videos and pictures of the bushfires have been shared on social media and #PrayForAustralia even trended on Twitter.

The smoke of the bushfires is spreading to the neighbouring country New Zealand and has turned parts of the sky orange and hazy.

