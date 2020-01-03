Sikh volunteers offer meals to bushfire victims in Australia, win hearts

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 16:35 IST

The ferocious bushfires in Australia have affected a large number of citizens living there. Amidst the ordeal, several acts of kindness have also tugged on the heartstrings of many. Among those trying to extend a helping hand are owners and staff at a restaurant called Desi Grill in Bairnsdale - they have been providing free meals to people affected by the raging bushfires.

The restaurant is run by Kanwaljit Singh and his wife Kamaljit, reports Daily Mail. “It’s terrible out there. People are severely affected and they need food and shelter. It’s our duty to serve them when they need us the most,” Singh told Daily Mail.

The restaurant distrusted over 500 meals on New Year’s Eve along with the Sikh volunteer community.

Their posts have gathered a lot of appreciation from netizens.

“Thank you to all of you who are working tirelessly to support the people of Bairnsdale and surrounding district. Your love and kindness is appreciated by so many,” says a Facebook user. “Your kindness to your fellow humans is the one thing that the world needs most of,” says another. “A huge thank you guys for giving up your time to help others in need. So selfless and kind,” comments a third.

The volunteers have been providing free meals in other neighbourhoods as well.

