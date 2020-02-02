e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Mugshot of man is creating stir for a very unusual reason… his neck

Mugshot of man is creating stir for a very unusual reason… his neck

Humberside Police took to Facebook to share the offence of the person and his mugshot.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 02, 2020 13:48 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image has left people in splits.
The image has left people in splits. (Facebook/Humberside Police)
         

An image of a man who was arrested for defrauding an elderly family member went viral for a very unusual reason – the length of his neck.

Humberside Police took to Facebook to share the offence of the person and his mugshot. “A 23-year-old man has been jailed for two years after he defrauded an elderly family member out thousands of pounds and lied to police,” they wrote. Further added, the person named Harrison Davies was sentenced on January 27. They also shared a link to a blog which further throws light on the matter in a detailed way.

Since being shared on January 30, the post sparked all sorts of reactions from people. A few were appreciating the police for arresting the man. Most, however, couldn’t stop commenting on the length of the man’s neck. A Facebook user even compared the man’s neck with that of the alien character from the movie E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

“As if he wouldn’t be recognised with that unique neck! Never mind tattoo,” wrote a Facebook user. “They’re making a documentary about him on Neckflix, it’s going to be called ‘ long arm of the law catches long neck’ gonna be the best thing on the interneck I reckon,” joked another. “Surprised he was caught. With a neck like that he could have been his own look out,” wrote a third. “ET!!! Is that you?” commented a fourth.

tags
top news
Grenade attack in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk; 2 CRPF troopers, 4 civilians hurt
Grenade attack in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk; 2 CRPF troopers, 4 civilians hurt
‘Try some magical exercise routine’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at PM on economy
‘Try some magical exercise routine’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at PM on economy
Congress manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls high on subsidies and freebies
Congress manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls high on subsidies and freebies
4 feared drowned as SUV plunges into canal in UP’s Ghaziabad
4 feared drowned as SUV plunges into canal in UP’s Ghaziabad
Govt proposes tax on all non-tax paying NRIs in Union Budget
Govt proposes tax on all non-tax paying NRIs in Union Budget
5th T20I LIVE: Thakur releases pressure as NZ build after tragic start
5th T20I LIVE: Thakur releases pressure as NZ build after tragic start
WhatsApp Dark Mode gets closer to roll-out for iPhones after Android launch
WhatsApp Dark Mode gets closer to roll-out for iPhones after Android launch
From tap water for all, to solar power push: Decoding infra push in Budget
From tap water for all, to solar power push: Decoding infra push in Budget
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news