Mugshot of man is creating stir for a very unusual reason… his neck

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 13:48 IST

An image of a man who was arrested for defrauding an elderly family member went viral for a very unusual reason – the length of his neck.

Humberside Police took to Facebook to share the offence of the person and his mugshot. “A 23-year-old man has been jailed for two years after he defrauded an elderly family member out thousands of pounds and lied to police,” they wrote. Further added, the person named Harrison Davies was sentenced on January 27. They also shared a link to a blog which further throws light on the matter in a detailed way.

Since being shared on January 30, the post sparked all sorts of reactions from people. A few were appreciating the police for arresting the man. Most, however, couldn’t stop commenting on the length of the man’s neck. A Facebook user even compared the man’s neck with that of the alien character from the movie E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

“As if he wouldn’t be recognised with that unique neck! Never mind tattoo,” wrote a Facebook user. “They’re making a documentary about him on Neckflix, it’s going to be called ‘ long arm of the law catches long neck’ gonna be the best thing on the interneck I reckon,” joked another. “Surprised he was caught. With a neck like that he could have been his own look out,” wrote a third. “ET!!! Is that you?” commented a fourth.