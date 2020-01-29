Mum finds note from day care on toddler’s belly. Her Facebook post is viral

it-s-viral

A Florida woman’s Facebook post about an incident involving her child and his day care has gone completely viral. In the post, Heather Chisum details how she found a note from her son Milo’s day care written across his belly. “Am I right to be furious about this? Or am I over reacting?” she wrote on Facebook asking others for their opinion on the incident. Her post has since gone viral and according to several reports, the day care worker responsible for the incident has been fired.

Chisum explains in her post that the day care usually leaves reports about children in their lunch boxes. It includes details about the child’s mood each day and if the kid needs any supplies. “I’m a single mom with a full time job and two very young children. SUE ME FOR NOT READING THE REPORT EVERY SINGLE DAY,” she says in her post.

She further adds that she meets teachers working at the day care while dropping and picking up her kids. A message from one of them “would have done the trick”.

“But instead, I change his diaper this afternoon AND SEE THIS WRITTEN ON MY SON WITH MARKER,” she says. The text reads, “Mom I’m out of diapers pls read my report.”

Chisum writes in her post that she tried to remove the ink with baby wipes several times but it wouldn’t come off. She adds that this isn’t the first time such an incident has taken place.

The post, since being shared on January 28, has collected over 29,000 shares. People have flooded the comments section of the post with their reactions to the incident.

“File a report! Totally not ok or appropriate. I am so mad for you! You are human with a lot on your plate. It’s easy to miss a couple things, there are many better ways to go about informing you,” says a Facebook user. “Unreal. Who does that to a child?” comments another.

Meanwhile, the teacher who wrote the note on the toddler’s stomach has since been fired, reports News-Press.com.