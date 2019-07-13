Mumbai police joins ‘mature bag’ trend, drops tweet with safety message

The ‘mature bag’ meme is the latest trend that is going viral on social media. If you are yet to take a dive in this trend, then let us present you with some background information. Netizens started talking about ‘mature bag’ when a video of a young boy caught everyone’s attention. Posted on Facebook, in the video, the boy explains that by carrying a mature looking bag – which turns out to be a leather backpack - one can feel and look attractive in college.

It wasn’t long before tweeple started giving a funny twist to the video. Hence, the ‘mature bag’ memes were born. Mumbai Police – known for using viral social media trends to post safety and security messages – also joined the trend.

“Nothing makes a person more attractive than his/her alertness towards keeping the city safe. #Dial100,” the department tweeted.

Nothing makes a person more attractive than his/her alertness towards keeping the city safe. #Dial100 pic.twitter.com/H8SLgSBj6V — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 12, 2019

People shared funny comments on Mumbai Police’s tweet. Check out what they wrote:

Give the admin an award😂 — Bhavikchheda🔰🔰 (@Bhavikchheda2) July 12, 2019

Epic this is !! 😂😂😂👌🏻👌🏻 — Jaimin Morbia (@jaimeme_morbia) July 12, 2019

* whenever new meme comes in market *



memebai police : pic.twitter.com/mNM7EN4o3n — KepTen.koOl (@KepTenKoOl) July 12, 2019

If you are wondering about the video that started this trend, then here it’s for you. Though it was originally posted on Facebook but it made its way onto Twitter too.

Here are other ‘mature bag’ memes that may keep you entertained for a while:

My picture after buying #maturebag

Haters will say it's photoshop. pic.twitter.com/b8qA01Fbgf — shubham mehra (@thodakamgora) July 11, 2019

Dont call me your friend if you dont know this #maturebag pic.twitter.com/uCOeiU3tX0 — Amitpatel (@Amitpat1603) July 12, 2019

* #maturebag *



Pic 1- Before I had a mature leather bag.

Pic 2- After I got a mature leather bag. pic.twitter.com/EpR1DMsZI4 — Shikhar Sehgal (@sehgal_tweets) July 13, 2019

What do you think of the latest ‘mature bag’ meme?

