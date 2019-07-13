Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 13, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

Mumbai police joins ‘mature bag’ trend, drops tweet with safety message

The ‘mature bag’ meme trend started after a young boy shared a video on Facebook suggesting the ways of looking attractive in college.

it's viral Updated: Jul 13, 2019 15:52 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Mature Bag,Meme Trend,Twitter
People shared funny comments on Mumbai Police’s tweet. (Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)

The ‘mature bag’ meme is the latest trend that is going viral on social media. If you are yet to take a dive in this trend, then let us present you with some background information. Netizens started talking about ‘mature bag’ when a video of a young boy caught everyone’s attention. Posted on Facebook, in the video, the boy explains that by carrying a mature looking bag – which turns out to be a leather backpack - one can feel and look attractive in college.

It wasn’t long before tweeple started giving a funny twist to the video. Hence, the ‘mature bag’ memes were born. Mumbai Police – known for using viral social media trends to post safety and security messages – also joined the trend.

“Nothing makes a person more attractive than his/her alertness towards keeping the city safe. #Dial100,” the department tweeted.

People shared funny comments on Mumbai Police’s tweet. Check out what they wrote:

If you are wondering about the video that started this trend, then here it’s for you. Though it was originally posted on Facebook but it made its way onto Twitter too.

Here are other ‘mature bag’ memes that may keep you entertained for a while:

What do you think of the latest ‘mature bag’ meme?

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 15:42 IST

tags

more from it s viral
trending topics