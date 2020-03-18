Music for the quarantined soul: Kids play cello for self-isolated neighbour, win hearts

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 12:32 IST

To stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, several authorities around the world have asked their citizens to stop non-essential contact with other people and to self-isolate. And, shutting out the world for days isn’t easy. So, to make their social distancing interesting many are taking up several creative alternatives like makeshift cruises and crafting interesting and funny games to keep themselves entertained.

Some, however, are doing their part to help others in self-isolation and those are the clips which capture the true spirit of humanity. Case in point, this video of two kids playing cello for their neighbour who put herself in self-quarantine.

The clip was shared on Twitter by a journalist who informs that the two kids came together to put up a show. In the video, one of the kids plays a soulful tune which prompts applause from the neighbour.

The journalist, in another tweet, said that the lady was just practising self-quarantine as a precaution and she kept a 10 feet distance from the kids while they were playing.

Posted on March 16, the video has garnered more than 5.5 lakh views and tons of praise. While some thanked the kids for their thoughtful gesture, others praised the parents for raising such concerned and kind children.

How wonderful these children are to think of their neighbor. These kids were raised right and their parents should be proud of them! — Echo (@OldWomanWeezer) March 16, 2020

Adorable gesture by the kids! They are teaching adults how to live as better humans in this world! — Vijay Mohankumar (@VijiMohankumar) March 16, 2020

Stories like this are such great highlights during this surreal time in all of our lives! I love to see these!! Thank you for sharing!💖👏👏👏 — @Jessica_Rivera (@Jessica1_Rivera) March 16, 2020

Parenting, you're doin' it right. 👏🏼 — Kristin (@ankleartmusic) March 16, 2020

HURRAY! A Standing Ovation!!! — Tsquared (@thatsal49868227) March 16, 2020

With a lot of cities under lockdown, music is proving to be the chicken soup for many a quarantined souls. Be it the balcony singers in Italy or these adorable cellists, they’re trying to spark smiles amid the serious situation.

What do you think of this gesture?