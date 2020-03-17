e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Their cruise was cancelled, so couple enjoys this makeshift one at home. Idea will amaze you

Their cruise was cancelled, so couple enjoys this makeshift one at home. Idea will amaze you

While some were amused to see the couple enjoying themselves in the midst of a stressful situation along with necessary items like toilet paper, others lauded the couple for their creativity and praised them for staying at home.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 17, 2020 13:43 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This elderly couple from Australia decided to recreate their cancelled cruise experience by sitting on a couch.
This elderly couple from Australia decided to recreate their cancelled cruise experience by sitting on a couch.(Twitter/@janeyytrill)
         

The outbreak of novel coronavirus has somewhat disrupted the normal life of people all over the globe. With public spaces closed, cities in lockdown, people are coming up with creative ways to entertain themselves amid the tense situation. Case in point this elderly couple from Australia, who decided to recreate their cancelled cruise experience by sitting on a couch right inside their home.

A video, shared on Twitter and Facebook by Jane Trill shows retired couple David and Norma Trill sitting on a couch inside a room in front of a TV. The couple is seen wearing robes with their feet up, as if they are chilling on the cruise. The TV plays a clip of a calm blue sea - the kind one can see from a cruise ship. The couple clink their glasses in a relaxed manner and keeps on staring at the TV.

Check out the innovative video:

Posted on March 13, the video has garnered thousands of views on both the social media platforms. While some were amused to see the couple enjoying themselves in the midst of a stressful situation along with necessary items like toilet paper, others lauded the couple for their creativity and praised them for staying at home.

“Better to be home and healthy,” writes a Facebook user. “I love it guys - well done!”comments another. “This is gold,” writes a third.

With the increasing number of cases authorities have requested citizens to stay at home and follow social distancing for minimum spread of the virus. In such a situation Norma and David’s innovative idea is something you can also try if you’re also going through the cancelled-vacation-blues.

