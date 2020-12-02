e-paper
Nagpur Police to McDonald’s: Monolith memes flood Twitter

The shiny monolith first appeared in Utah in the US before suddenly disappearing.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 22:39 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Twitter is flooded with all sorts of monolith memes.
Twitter is flooded with all sorts of monolith memes. (Twitter/@McDonalds)
         

The mysterious metallic monoliths may have been appearing and disappearing in various parts of the world. However, turns out, they have found a place on Twitter in the form of memes. We’re not kidding, the micro-blogging platform is flooded with monolith memes and they’re rib-tickling. What’s even more interesting is that it’s the various brands that are dishing out the most hilarious memes under this trend.

However, before knowing what the brands tweeted, take a look at the post by Nagpur police. Quite creatively, they shared about the “monolith that deserves most of the attention!” And, of course it’s a safety-related post.

Here’s how McDonald’s showcased their monolith inspired meme:

“We can neither confirm nor deny that we had anything to do with the disappearance,” tweeted Amazon. Wittily, they edited an image of the structure to give this twist:

Budweiser tweeted they’ve ‘solved’ the mystery behind the structure. Guess what they found:

The shiny monolith first appeared in Utah in the US and then suddenly disappeared. Now, a Colorado photographer is shedding some light on how the monolith in southeast Utah disappeared, reports Fox 13. He told that he saw four men removing the object from the Utah site. Another monolith also appeared in Romania before vanishing. It’s still unknown if the same group is behind putting this structure too or it is the work of a copycat.

Do you have any monolith meme to share?

