Nagpur Police to McDonald’s: Monolith memes flood Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 22:39 IST

The mysterious metallic monoliths may have been appearing and disappearing in various parts of the world. However, turns out, they have found a place on Twitter in the form of memes. We’re not kidding, the micro-blogging platform is flooded with monolith memes and they’re rib-tickling. What’s even more interesting is that it’s the various brands that are dishing out the most hilarious memes under this trend.

However, before knowing what the brands tweeted, take a look at the post by Nagpur police. Quite creatively, they shared about the “monolith that deserves most of the attention!” And, of course it’s a safety-related post.

A pole with three shiny lights appears across the city.



This 'monolith' deserves most of the attention!#RoadSafety#NagpurPolice pic.twitter.com/9EBGb0YYGA — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) December 2, 2020

Here’s how McDonald’s showcased their monolith inspired meme:

welcome to McDonald's what can i get you? pic.twitter.com/iIgd8J5QIW — McDonald's (@McDonalds) December 1, 2020

“We can neither confirm nor deny that we had anything to do with the disappearance,” tweeted Amazon. Wittily, they edited an image of the structure to give this twist:

We can neither confirm nor deny that we had anything to do with the disappearance. 😉 pic.twitter.com/GdDQSfBYZE — Amazon (@amazon) December 2, 2020

Budweiser tweeted they’ve ‘solved’ the mystery behind the structure. Guess what they found:

Monolith mystery solved: it's a beer fridge pic.twitter.com/AD7SQwDe6g — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) December 1, 2020

The shiny monolith first appeared in Utah in the US and then suddenly disappeared. Now, a Colorado photographer is shedding some light on how the monolith in southeast Utah disappeared, reports Fox 13. He told that he saw four men removing the object from the Utah site. Another monolith also appeared in Romania before vanishing. It’s still unknown if the same group is behind putting this structure too or it is the work of a copycat.

Do you have any monolith meme to share?