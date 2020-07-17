NASA shares 51 years old throwback video of Apollo 11 launch. People can’t keep calm

it-s-viral

NASA astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins, 51 years ago on July 16 1969, blasted off on their famous mission which later turned into one giant leap for mankind. Yes, we’re talking about the Apollo 11 mission which was launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida and took the astronauts to the moon.

Looking back, NASA has now shared a video of the launch and it’s simply spectacular.

“51 years ago, Apollo 11 launched from @NASAKennedy with @NASA_Astronauts Neil Armstrong, @TheRealBuzz, and @AstroMCollins aboard. Four days later, Armstrong and Aldrin landed on the Moon’s surface, while Collins orbited overhead in the Command Module,” they tweeted.

Take a look at the video which captures one of the greatest moments of human history:

#OTD 51 years ago, Apollo 11 launched from @NASAKennedy with @NASA_Astronauts Neil Armstrong, @TheRealBuzz, and @AstroMCollins aboard. Four days later, Armstrong and Aldrin landed on the Moon's surface, while Collins orbited overhead in the Command Module: https://t.co/qz5M7wTnEs pic.twitter.com/wHVuRCj340 — NASA (@NASA) July 16, 2020

Since being shared, just a few hours ago, the video has gathered over 1.1 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered close to 4,600 likes.

One Twitter user shared what they claimed is their grandfather’s letter who apparently worked on the Apollo 11 mission.

My grandfather's letter for his work on Apollo 11. pic.twitter.com/o5c5aZ8Hds — Less Than the Least (@RTrumpsDaughter) July 16, 2020

“If I had a time travel machine, I would come back to this period. Definitely,” excitedly wrote a Twitter user and several others expressed the same notion.

“As a 9 year old boy I was ecstatic and awed to watch the launch live. It keeps giving me the chills every new launch I witness,” commented another. “My parents called us in from outside to watch history being made that July. I was 8. One of my biggest growing-up memories,” tweeted a third. “One of the greatest feats in human history,” wrote a fourth.

