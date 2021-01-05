NASA shares pic of distant, lonely neutron star spotted outside Milky Way. Seen it yet?

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 15:06 IST

This stunning image shared on NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory’s official Instagram page shows a cosmic oddity. If you’re someone who likes learning about the different happenings of outer space, then this post is bound to pique your interest. However, the picture is so interesting to look at that you must check it out at least once, even if you’re not a space enthusiast.

This photograph was shared on January 4. The snapshot shows an isolated neutron star found for the first time outside of the Milky Way by astronomers, says an official blog post by NASA. It is located 200,000 light-years away from Earth, within the remains of a supernova, E0102, in the Small Magellanic Cloud. The text shared alongside the post reads, “Oxygen-rich #supernova remnants like E0102 are important for understanding how massive #stars fuse lighter elements into heavier ones before they explode. Seen up to a few thousand years after the original explosion, remnants contain the debris ejected from the star’s interior,” shedding light on the remains of a supernova, E0102, within which the star is situated.

“Neutron stars are the ultra-dense cores of massive stars that collapse and undergo a supernova explosion,” reads a bit of the blog post. What is so unique about this newly identified neutron star is that it has, both, no stellar companion and a low magnetic field.

Check out what it looks like here:

