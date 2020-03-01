Netizens are amazed with this English-speaking Dadi, want Shashi Tharoor to meet her

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 20:11 IST

An elderly woman speaking fluent English is the Internet’s new found treasure. English is often associated with a language for the upscale communities, but this desi dadi, Bhagwani Devi has shattered all of them with her amazing language skills. The clip posted by IPS officer Arun Bothra is going quickly going viral on social media.

Posted on Twitter, the clip shows Bhagwani Devi in a white shirt and red saree. As the person making video asks her about Mahatma Gandhi, she starts talking about him in fluent English. She starts with, “Mahatma Gandhi was one of the greatest man of the world,” and goes on to talk about Gandhi’s simple lifestyle. “He loved both hindus and muslims and was the father of the nation,” she adds to her speech and ends by saying her full name.

“How many marks out of 10 for the old lady for this spoken English Test?” Bothra asks in the caption.

Check out her full speech:

How many marks out of 10 for the old lady for this spoken English Test? pic.twitter.com/QmPSEd4o0L — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) March 1, 2020

Posted on March 1, the clip has garnered over 1.6 lakh views and over 10,400 likes and still counting.

Netizens are awe-struck with the linguistic prowess of this elderly woman. While some applauded her as an inspiration, others tried to bring the clip to the attention of Congress MP and English vocabulary foreman Shashi Tharoor.

Will be interesting to see how many marks @ShashiTharoor sir is giving to her? 😅 — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) March 1, 2020

She is still in school. While only memory I have from school 😄 pic.twitter.com/VOHB2qdqF0 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 1, 2020

Kya baat hai ...Dadi ji toh khel gayi ...pure 10/10 le ke gai ..🥰🔥🙏 — Truptiii🇮🇳 (@Truptisarpate) March 1, 2020

We arent worthy of rating her, sir. She's an inspiration! 🙏🙏 — Apeksha (@akuleh31) March 1, 2020

Finally a tight competition to @ShashiTharoor — Purnachandran Nair (@purna_nair) March 1, 2020

What do you think of English-speaking Dadi?