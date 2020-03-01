e-paper
Netizens are amazed with this English-speaking Dadi, want Shashi Tharoor to meet her

“He loved both hindus and muslims and was the father of the nation,” Bhagwani Devi adds to her speech and ends by saying her full name.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 01, 2020 20:11 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An elderly woman speaking fluent English is the Internet’s new found treasure.
An elderly woman speaking fluent English is the Internet’s new found treasure.(Twitter/@arunbothra)
         

An elderly woman speaking fluent English is the Internet’s new found treasure. English is often associated with a language for the upscale communities, but this desi dadi, Bhagwani Devi has shattered all of them with her amazing language skills. The clip posted by IPS officer Arun Bothra is going quickly going viral on social media.

Posted on Twitter, the clip shows Bhagwani Devi in a white shirt and red saree. As the person making video asks her about Mahatma Gandhi, she starts talking about him in fluent English. She starts with, “Mahatma Gandhi was one of the greatest man of the world,” and goes on to talk about Gandhi’s simple lifestyle. “He loved both hindus and muslims and was the father of the nation,” she adds to her speech and ends by saying her full name.

“How many marks out of 10 for the old lady for this spoken English Test?” Bothra asks in the caption.

Check out her full speech:

Posted on March 1, the clip has garnered over 1.6 lakh views and over 10,400 likes and still counting.

Netizens are awe-struck with the linguistic prowess of this elderly woman. While some applauded her as an inspiration, others tried to bring the clip to the attention of Congress MP and English vocabulary foreman Shashi Tharoor.

What do you think of English-speaking Dadi?

