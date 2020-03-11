Netizens can’t get enough of this ‘good boy’ and it’s not a dog. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 14:26 IST

Highlights Video of a grizzly bear is winning the Internet

A clip shows the bear playing in the snow

The clip has garnered over 72,000 views

Generally the phrase ‘who’s a good boy’ is greeted with an over-excited wagging tail along with several nose boops, but this video of a grizzly bear may change your mind once and for all. The video, posted on Twitter gives a picture of a jolly scenario of this fluffy animal playing in the snow with his friend - who is also a good boy.

The 23-second-long clip shows a grizzly bear sniffing a dog and trying to play with it. However, when the dog remains uninterested, the bear starts enjoying the snowy surroundings all by itself. The bear can be seen prancing, tumbling and somersaulting happily in the snow just like a happy dog.

“Grizzly won the good boy awards,” reads the caption.

Grizzly won the good boy awards pic.twitter.com/FOBgeqlrsD — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) March 10, 2020

Posted on March 10, the clip has garnered over 72,000 views and tons of comments from netizens. While some gushed at the playfulness of the gentle giant, others expressed their interest in cuddling the adorable bear.

Lovely playful bear. — Joan Wright (@joanwright21) March 10, 2020

Play with me, see how fun I am? — Margaret jones (@Margare35608301) March 10, 2020

That IS a good boy right there!! — Bear Christensen (@Bearchristensen) March 11, 2020

Very cute grizzly cub!! Awwww!!! 🖤🤍🧡🖤🤍🧡 — Marilyn Harris 🇨🇦 (@marilyn555) March 10, 2020

Awe wow makes me want to join in 🤗❤ — julia garland 🇬🇧 Wales UK 💕🐾 (@juliagarland73) March 10, 2020

Would you like to play with this ‘good boy’?