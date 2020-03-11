e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Netizens can’t get enough of this ‘good boy’ and it’s not a dog. Watch

Netizens can’t get enough of this ‘good boy’ and it’s not a dog. Watch

In the video the bear can be seen prancing, tumbling and somersaulting happily in the snow just like a happy dog.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 11, 2020 14:26 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip shows a grizzly bear sniffing a dog and trying to play with it.
The clip shows a grizzly bear sniffing a dog and trying to play with it.(Twitter)
         
Highlights
  • Video of a grizzly bear is winning the Internet
  • A clip shows the bear playing in the snow
  • The clip has garnered over 72,000 views

Generally the phrase ‘who’s a good boy’ is greeted with an over-excited wagging tail along with several nose boops, but this video of a grizzly bear may change your mind once and for all. The video, posted on Twitter gives a picture of a jolly scenario of this fluffy animal playing in the snow with his friend - who is also a good boy.

The 23-second-long clip shows a grizzly bear sniffing a dog and trying to play with it. However, when the dog remains uninterested, the bear starts enjoying the snowy surroundings all by itself. The bear can be seen prancing, tumbling and somersaulting happily in the snow just like a happy dog.

“Grizzly won the good boy awards,” reads the caption.

Posted on March 10, the clip has garnered over 72,000 views and tons of comments from netizens. While some gushed at the playfulness of the gentle giant, others expressed their interest in cuddling the adorable bear.

Would you like to play with this ‘good boy’?

tags
top news
‘Thank Modi, Amit Shah for giving me place in their family’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Thank Modi, Amit Shah for giving me place in their family’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘We’re treated as smugglers’: Indians in coronavirus-hit Italy
‘We’re treated as smugglers’: Indians in coronavirus-hit Italy
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, takes a sharp swipe at the Congress
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, takes a sharp swipe at the Congress
Amid coronavirus scare, Kerala books doctor who red flagged NRI patient
Amid coronavirus scare, Kerala books doctor who red flagged NRI patient
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Anand Mahindra tweets about woman who could ‘outrace coronavirus’
Anand Mahindra tweets about woman who could ‘outrace coronavirus’
2020 Hyundai Creta receives 10,000 bookings in 10 days, launch on March 17
2020 Hyundai Creta receives 10,000 bookings in 10 days, launch on March 17
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyJyotiraditya Scindia in BJPFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news