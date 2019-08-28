New Mexico organises ‘CANvention,’ an event for beer can lovers

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 13:24 IST

Hundreds of beer can collectors are heading to New Mexico for a “CANvention.” The Albuquerque Journal reports the Brewery Collectibles Club of America is scheduled Thursday to start celebrating different types of beer cans at its three-day national gathering at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

The club says the event attracts collectors from around the world who trade, buy and sell vintage and craft beer cans. It is a chance for those attending to sample beer from local Albuquerque brewers.

The gathering began in 1969 after collector Denver Wright, Jr. put an ad in a St. Louis newspaper asking anyone who collected beer cans to contact him. Six collectors responded and they held an event in Denver months later. Since then, the even is celebrated every year.

People, quite enthusiastically, participates in the event each years. Many took to different social media platforms to express the same. “Great views from the 20th floor hospitality room at #CANvention,” wrote a Twitter user. “Looking out over the Mogollon Rim between Tonto and Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, west of Heber-Overgaard, AZ, on the way to #Albuquerque for #CANvention 49,” tweeted another. “Wish I was in Milwaukee at the annual #BCCA #Canvention,” commented another.

Would you like participate in such an event?

