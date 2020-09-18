e-paper
Oddly satisfying video of ice cube in a cup of coffee will amuse you

Oddly satisfying video of ice cube in a cup of coffee will amuse you

“This ice cube in my coffee was pleasing to me. Maybe it will be pleasing to all of you as well,” wrote a Redditor while sharing the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 18, 2020 09:05 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows an ice cube inside a cup of coffee.
The image shows an ice cube inside a cup of coffee. (Reddit/Screengrab)
         

Anyone who spends time on the Internet knows that it is filled with videos which are oddly satisfying. They don’t show anything incredible or rare, however, it’s the repetitive aspect in those videos which often have a calming effect on people. More often than not, they also leave people amused. Case in point, this video shared on Reddit of an ice cube in a cup of coffee. There is a high possibility that the clip will leave you with a smile on your face.

“This ice cube in my coffee was pleasing to me. Maybe it will be pleasing to all of you as well,” a Redditor wrote and shared the video.

Just seven seconds long, the video shows a white cup filled with coffee with a spoon immersed in it. The upper portion of the ice cube is visible and it’s swirling around the cup.

This ice cube in my coffee was pleasing to me. Maybe it will be pleasing to all of you as well. from r/oddlysatisfying

With close to 48,000 upvotes, the video has now prompted people to drop varied comments. There were many who expressed their satisfaction.

“I’m very pleased by this ice cube,” wrote a Reddit user. Another individual commented, “Very satisfying to watch, but very unsatisfying having an ice cube in coffee.... Whhhyyy.”

“Here we go, textbook oddly satisfying,” texted a third and we think the assumption is apt. As for this user of the platform, they thanked the original poster and wrote, “Oh, yes! Quite mesmerizing! Thank you for sharing.”

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | This video of machine cutting edges of coloured paper makes for an oddly satisfying watch

