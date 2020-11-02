e-paper
Odisha's Nandankanan zoo receives great response for Adopt an Animal program

Odisha’s Nandankanan zoo receives great response for Adopt an Animal program

The Zoo’s director said that around 170 to 175 adoptions have already been done.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 09:22 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Bhubaneswar, Odisha
The image shows the animals from the Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
Bhubaneswar’s Nandankanan Zoological Park has started an Adopt-An-Animal programme to mobilise resource for animals and promote conservation of animals.

Shashi Paul, Director of the Zoological Park said, “The programme is going on really well this year. 170-175 adoptions have already been done.”

“We started the scheme in 2008 but it couldn’t pick up much due to some issues. We made changes and this year the programme is going on very well. A total of 170-175 adoptions have already been done and we received Rs 22-23 lakh. 60 per cent of adoptions are from Odisha itself,” he added.

