Officials rescue rhino calf separated from its mother in flood-hit Kaziranga

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 14:11 IST

A baby rhino which got separated from its mother was rescued and taken to safety in the flood-hit Kaziranga. All thanks to the joint efforts of the staff of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve and officials of The Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC).

The national park took to Twitter to share a video and also detailed the incident. They wrote that due to high flood in the Agartoli range, the baby female rhino was separated from her mother. The team searched but was unable to locate the mom, so they took the animal back to CWRC rescue centre. It’s currently under the care of the officials at the centre.

A female rhino calf was separated from her mother due to high flood in the Agartoli range yesterday. As we could not locate the mother, team CWRC along with @kaziranga_ staffs rescued it and currently under care at our rescue centre-CWRC. @ParimalSuklaba1 @wti_org_India pic.twitter.com/LLPHrDPQ8Z — Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (@kaziranga_) July 15, 2020

Since being shared, the rescue video has gathered over 21,000 views and close to 850 likes.

The national park, in another tweet, informed that the rescued calf is doing well. They also shared an image of the female baby rhino:

Good Morning Everyone 🙏

A female rhino calf which was rescued 2 days back is really doing well in our rescue centre CWRC.@ParimalSuklaba1 @RandeepHooda @SaikiaRohini @iam_Pirai @ritupabanborah pic.twitter.com/Qxf84HfXeR — Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (@kaziranga_) July 16, 2020

People had lots to say on both the posts. While some applauded the officials for the rescue, others wished for the kid to be reunited soon with its mother.

“Highly appreciate CWRC team & Kaziranga Personnel for carrying on such tough drives for rescuing these animals, in spite of heavy flood around. Well done team, great work,” wrote a Twitter user. “Great rescue work congratulations team,” praised another. “Such a noble work. Kudos to Kaziranga staff,” tweeted a third. “I hope she finds her mother really soon,” tweeted a fourth.

What do you think of the posts?

Also Read | He fell into freezing water while saving a coyote pup. Kept going till it was rescued