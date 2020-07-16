e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Officials rescue rhino calf separated from its mother in flood-hit Kaziranga

Officials rescue rhino calf separated from its mother in flood-hit Kaziranga

The baby rhino is currently staying at a rescue centre.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 16, 2020 14:11 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the baby rhino rescued from flood.
The image shows the baby rhino rescued from flood. (Twitter/@kaziranga_)
         

A baby rhino which got separated from its mother was rescued and taken to safety in the flood-hit Kaziranga. All thanks to the joint efforts of the staff of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve and officials of The Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC).

The national park took to Twitter to share a video and also detailed the incident. They wrote that due to high flood in the Agartoli range, the baby female rhino was separated from her mother. The team searched but was unable to locate the mom, so they took the animal back to CWRC rescue centre. It’s currently under the care of the officials at the centre.

Since being shared, the rescue video has gathered over 21,000 views and close to 850 likes.

The national park, in another tweet, informed that the rescued calf is doing well. They also shared an image of the female baby rhino:

People had lots to say on both the posts. While some applauded the officials for the rescue, others wished for the kid to be reunited soon with its mother.

“Highly appreciate CWRC team & Kaziranga Personnel for carrying on such tough drives for rescuing these animals, in spite of heavy flood around. Well done team, great work,” wrote a Twitter user. “Great rescue work congratulations team,” praised another. “Such a noble work. Kudos to Kaziranga staff,” tweeted a third. “I hope she finds her mother really soon,” tweeted a fourth.

What do you think of the posts?

Also Read | He fell into freezing water while saving a coyote pup. Kept going till it was rescued

tags
top news
Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot becomes Harish Salve vs Abhishek Singhvi in court
Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot becomes Harish Salve vs Abhishek Singhvi in court
‘Disengagement an intricate process, needs constant verification’: Army
‘Disengagement an intricate process, needs constant verification’: Army
‘Approach road washed away, main structure safe’: Bihar govt on Sattarghat bridge collapse
‘Approach road washed away, main structure safe’: Bihar govt on Sattarghat bridge collapse
Congress ready for a ‘face saver’ for Pilot, he keeps them on the edge
Congress ready for a ‘face saver’ for Pilot, he keeps them on the edge
India capable of global production of Covid-19 vaccine, says Bill Gates
India capable of global production of Covid-19 vaccine, says Bill Gates
Reliance seen emerging as bigger threat for US firms like Amazon, Walmart
Reliance seen emerging as bigger threat for US firms like Amazon, Walmart
Jofra Archer dropped from 2nd Test for breaking bio-secure protocols
Jofra Archer dropped from 2nd Test for breaking bio-secure protocols
‘Congress without Gandhis will be unprecedented, but it will work’: Sanjay Jha
‘Congress without Gandhis will be unprecedented, but it will work’: Sanjay Jha
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In