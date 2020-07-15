He fell into freezing water while saving a coyote pup. Kept going till it was rescued

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 19:34 IST

This is a heartwarming tale of how a man, despite facing difficulties, pursued his endeavours of rescuing a coyote pup. This is a story of compassion and some may say it’s also an incident which perfectly captures the true spirit of humanity.

Shared on Wildlife Rehabilitation Society of Saskatchewan’s (WRSOS) official Facebook page, chances are the heartening tale will leave you emotional.

In the caption, the centre detailed the story and also shared some images of the rescued creature. Turns out, the rescuer, named Justin, was on a “multi-day raft trip down the Red Deer and South Saskatchewan Rivers when he heard a commotion coming from somewhere along the shoreline.” It sounded just like dog fight, so to investigate he hiked up to a higher elevation. He was unable to see anything and went back to his raft to continue fishing. After some time, he again heard something – a squeak coming from the water. That is when he discovered an animal swimming in the river. However, since it was dark, Justin was not sure which animal it is but nonetheless he decided to rescue it.

The pup sitting on Justin’s backpack. ( Facebook/ WRSOS )

However, while trying to reach the animal he ended up falling in the freezing cold water. Thankfully, he was able to locate the animal and catch it. That is when he discovered it’s a coyote pup. Though he rescued the animal, his troubles were far from over.

After bringing the pup back to the raft, Justin discovered that it was unconscious and not breathing. Quickly he performed CPR and after a few pushes, “water squirted out of the coyote’s nose and it started breathing again.” He, along with the pup, “ended up back on land again where Justin made a fire and tried to warm the little guy up.”

Justin named the pup YipYip. ( Facebook/ WRSOS )

As Justin was out on a rafting trip with limited communication options, he was unable to reach out to a proper rescue agency, so he decided to keep the pup for the next few days. “He kept the coyote with him and cared for him the entire time! The little pup would eat with Justin, cuddle in his jacket, and sleep in his backpack while they rafted down the river. Justin ended up naming the little guy YipYip and took really good care of him throughout the trip,” the post added.

Eventually, Justin managed to call his wife and ask for her advice. They contacted some organizations in Ontario and Manitoba, before they contacted the Swift Current SPCA who got him in touch with WRSOS. One of the volunteers of the organisation finally coordinated with Justin and took YipYip to a rescue center. The tiny tot will stay there for a few days until it is old enough to return to the wild.

Little rescued pup on its way to the rescue centre. ( Facebook/ WRSOS )

“If it wasn’t for the wonderfully caring Justin, little YipYip would have perished in the river. Thank you Justin!” WRSOS wrote and conclude their post.

Take a look at the images shared with the post:

Since being shared just a few hours ago, the post has already gathered close to 500 reactions and 200 shares. People had a lot to say about this heartwarming story.

“Aww so glad he was saved and taken care of,” wrote a Facebook user. “Aww what a beautiful story and a very kind hearted man,” expressed another. “Thank You Justin for being 100% kind hearted and a super human,” commented a third.

What do you think of the rescue story?

