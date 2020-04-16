e-paper
One of the world's scariest predator or a swamp doggo? You decide

One of the world’s scariest predator or a swamp doggo? You decide

Here is how Redditors reacted to this swamp dogggo.

Apr 16, 2020
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the little crocodile. (Reddit/the-anomaly-aberrant)
         

From Killer Croc in the Batman comic book series to Sobek, the ancient Egyptian deity; crocodiles are considered one of the world’s greatest predators in mythology as well as in pop-culture. However, here is a video that is giving the entire crocodile species a makeover.

This just over 30-second-long video was shared on Reddit on April 16. Captioned “Look at the happy boy”, the clip shows a baby crocodile getting a bath. The reptile is seen standing in utmost attention with its head turned towards the hose. The creature’s expression, as it gets watered down, is of pure bliss. Its eyes keep opening and closing occasionally as it enjoys the water pressure and temperature. As the recording progresses, the reptile’s mouth slightly parts with pleasure. Towards the end, it even edges its long, thin snout and tiny webbed feet forward to get more soaked.

This post currently has over 52,200 upvotes and almost 1000 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to this swamp doggo. One person said, “Swamp puppy enjoys bath time”. While another commented, “Nice dog Shrek”.

“Looks like a Dragon in that pose”, read a comment. To which a Reddit user responded with, “It really does. I’ve never seen any kind of crocodile/alligator/etc stand with their neck and head lifted up so high like this”.

What are your thoughts on this unlikely doggo getting a bath?

india-news