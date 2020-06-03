One-week-old leopard cubs rescued in Bijnor, UP

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 12:32 IST

Three leopard cubs, about a week old, have been rescued from a sugarcane field in Bijnor, while a tiger cub was found dead in Lakhimpur district.

It appears that the three cubs were abandoned by their mother after birth in Salawa village of the Dhampur forest range.

The cubs have been taken to the Bijnor divisional forest office, where they are being looked after by the forest staff.

Another leopard cub, about a month-old, was rescued last week, and has been sent to Etawah Lion Safari.

The forest personnel have rescued a three-month-old #leopard cub that was caught in a trap set up near a graveyard on the outskirts of the Jahanabad village in #Bijnor district. pic.twitter.com/FjSNb1gbTP — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 12, 2020

Bijnor Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) M. Semmaran said: “We have rescued three leopard cubs on Tuesday. We are taking care of them under medical supervision. Once they can fend for themselves, we will shift them to the Etawah Lion Safari.”

Meanwhile, another tiger cub was found dead for natural reasons in Lakhimpur district.