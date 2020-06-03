e-paper
One-week-old leopard cubs rescued in Bijnor, UP

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 03, 2020 12:32 IST
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Bijnor/Lakhimpur
One week old leopard cubs rescued from a sugar field in Bijnor. (representational image)
One week old leopard cubs rescued from a sugar field in Bijnor. (representational image)(Twitter)
         

Three leopard cubs, about a week old, have been rescued from a sugarcane field in Bijnor, while a tiger cub was found dead in Lakhimpur district.

It appears that the three cubs were abandoned by their mother after birth in Salawa village of the Dhampur forest range.

The cubs have been taken to the Bijnor divisional forest office, where they are being looked after by the forest staff.

Another leopard cub, about a month-old, was rescued last week, and has been sent to Etawah Lion Safari.

Bijnor Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) M. Semmaran said: “We have rescued three leopard cubs on Tuesday. We are taking care of them under medical supervision. Once they can fend for themselves, we will shift them to the Etawah Lion Safari.”

Meanwhile, another tiger cub was found dead for natural reasons in Lakhimpur district.

