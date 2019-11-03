Only math lovers can understand this tweet. Are you one of them?

it-s-viral

A tweet involving a mathematical pun has created quite a stir among people. While the tweet left many in splits, there were some who were left scratching their heads as they couldn’t understand what it is all about.

On October 31, a Twitter user shared a simple tweet using a few words. She started by writing that she has a scary joke to share and then goes on to explain it. It’s the use of a mathematical formula sounding similar to the words ‘too scared’ which captured people’s attention.

i have a scary joke about math but I'm 2² to say it — cookie ♡s wonho (@nctcookie) October 31, 2019

Since being shared, the tweet quickly started attracting attention from people. Till now it has gathered over 46,000 likes and close to 14,000 retweets.

People couldn’t stop dropping all sorts of comments on the post. While some appreciated the Twitter user’s word play, there were some who just wanted to get an explanation to understand the joke.

i hate maths but just had a good chuckle pic.twitter.com/8sf6Qx94aQ — scar (@hoshiwuzi) October 31, 2019

My mind: I have a scary joke about math but I’m 4 to say it — shoebill #ThankYouWoojin (@dabdabahgase) November 1, 2019

thats a good joke wow — Mariah. (@emmceeking) November 1, 2019

tell me why i kept saying two two 🤡🤡 — char (@periwinkos) October 31, 2019

Back in August, another tweet sparked similar reactions among people. However, it was not a pun but a mathematical equation. Many tried to solve the problem, but only a few came up with the correct answer.