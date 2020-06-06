e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Other cats give headbutt but not feline star Kitzia, she does this. Watch

Other cats give headbutt but not feline star Kitzia, she does this. Watch

The video shows Kitzia’s human leaning in to give her a headbutt, but she reciprocates the gesture in an unexpected way.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 06, 2020 14:50 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the cat Kitzia with her human.
The image shows the cat Kitzia with her human.(Instagram/@grumpy_kitzia)
         

Have you ever had a cat jump straight into your lap just to headbutt you? Even if not, chances are you have seen videos of cats booping their tiny heads against their humans. You don’t need to be a cat expert to know that this is the way the felines show affection. This cat Kitzia, however, is a league apart and doesn’t follow the usual behavioural norm.

Shared on the cat’s Instagram account named @grumpy_kitzia, that too a verified one, the video captures a simple moment between the feline and her human. It’s the moment when her human leans in to give her a headbutt and this is how she reciprocates the gesture:

Yes, by using her butt for buttbutt… err… headbutt!

via GIPHY

With over 17,000 views, people had lots to say about the video.

Narrating their own experience an Instagram user wrote, “My cat Cleo does this. But she does a head bop also. And slowly a beard grab with her paw.” “Butt cuddles,” excitedly wrote another. “She has a strong personality,” said a third while praising the cat.

One Instagram user, trying to guess Kitzia’s perspective, wrote that she’s saying a cat version of a popular phrase, “”Talk to the butt.” Expressing a similar notion, another user of the photo and video sharing platform wrote, “Kitzia: Butt > Head.”

What do you think of Kitzia the Queen?

Also Read | Library dresses up their resident cat as Elsa from Frozen

tags
top news
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 26,000, 1,000 admitted in last 3 days
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 26,000, 1,000 admitted in last 3 days
Pak-based American blogger accuses three PPP leaders of rape and assault
Pak-based American blogger accuses three PPP leaders of rape and assault
‘Discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid-19 patients in 24 hrs’: Delhi govt
‘Discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid-19 patients in 24 hrs’: Delhi govt
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Ahead of state polls, Mamata warns TMC against corruption in relief work
Ahead of state polls, Mamata warns TMC against corruption in relief work
‘Covid-19 is a gift from China..they should’ve stopped it’: Donald Trump
‘Covid-19 is a gift from China..they should’ve stopped it’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In