Over 20 people get off from an auto in Telangana. Watch video

The auto was filled with women and children.

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 17:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has been tweeted by @cpkarimnagar.
The video has been tweeted by @cpkarimnagar.
         

How many people can sit in an auto? Three passengers along with the driver, maybe? Well, this auto driver in Telangana accommodated over 20 people together in the same vehicle. A video of this strange feat was recorded and shared on Twitter. The post has since collected a ton of reactions on the micro-blogging site.

The clip has been tweeted by the official Twitter handle of the Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar in Telangana. The video shows the passengers - women and children - stepping off the auto one after another.

“People should take care of their own safety. They shouldn’t board in overcrowded passenger autos unmindful of their safety,” says the caption posted along with the video.

Since being shared on August 11, the video has collected over 1,200 ‘likes’ and more than 470 retweets.

“Half the seating capacity of a Bus in an Auto. Very scary. Very good of you to advising people to be worried of their safety than simply blaming the auto driver,” says a Twitter user. “Start imposing fines on public and this will stop,” says another.

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 17:15 IST

