e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Over 5,000 matchboxes from different countries collected by class 3 student from Odisha

Over 5,000 matchboxes from different countries collected by class 3 student from Odisha

The student, Dibyanshi, said that she did not travel to all the places and instead asked her relatives to bring matchboxes whenever they go abroad.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 09:47 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Bhubaneswar, Odisha
Dibyanshi has matchboxes from different countries across the globe including Nepal, Poland, Bhutan, Japan, Bangladesh.
Dibyanshi has matchboxes from different countries across the globe including Nepal, Poland, Bhutan, Japan, Bangladesh.(Twitter/@ANI)
         

Unlike many who may prefer to click pictures and save them as a memoir from holidays, a class three student from Bhubaneswar has an unusual passion for collecting matches boxes from across the globe. The girl, Dibyanshi has collected over 5,000 matchboxes from different countries so far.

Speaking to ANI, the girl said that she did not travel to all the places and instead asked her relatives to bring matchboxes whenever they go abroad.

She said that she picked up the hobby likely from her father, a wildlife photographer, who used to bring matches from wherever he travelled.

“My father is a wildlife photographer and travels a lot. I also ask my relatives to bring matchboxes to me. I have organised them according to various themes. My father is a wildlife photographer. He travels a lot and he brings matchboxes from there. Then I started collecting it,” she told ANI.

Dibyanshi has matchboxes from different countries across the globe including Nepal, Poland, Bhutan, Japan, Bangladesh.

“When my relatives and friends go abroad, they bring matchboxes to me. I have collected over 5,000 matchboxes so far. I do this in my leisure time. My parents help to protect these matchboxes,” she said.

Her mother Gopa Mohanty said that she has been collecting matchboxes for the last three years.

“His father used to travel a lot and brought a matchbox for his friend. The matchbox packaging had a very good design. So, she asked him if she can keep it with her. She has been collecting matchboxes for the last three years. His father’s friends and relatives used to bring matchboxes for her. We keep these matchboxes in plastic boxes,” Mohanty said.

tags
top news
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
Govt must protect vaccine makers against lawsuits: SII’s Adar Poonawalla
Govt must protect vaccine makers against lawsuits: SII’s Adar Poonawalla
Amit Shah in Kolkata for a 2-day visit: All you need to know
Amit Shah in Kolkata for a 2-day visit: All you need to know
PM Modi, CM Sawant greet people of Goa on state’s Liberation Day
PM Modi, CM Sawant greet people of Goa on state’s Liberation Day
TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari does a U-turn, says back in party fold
TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari does a U-turn, says back in party fold
Quota policy isn’t meant to deny merit: Supreme Court
Quota policy isn’t meant to deny merit: Supreme Court
BJP workers booked for putting up Jai Sree Ram banner at Kerala local body poll office
BJP workers booked for putting up Jai Sree Ram banner at Kerala local body poll office
‘Cong to elect chief soon, 99.99% believe it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala
‘Cong to elect chief soon, 99.99% believe it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In