e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Owl hitches ride on aircraft fighting California wildfires, pic surprises netizens

Owl hitches ride on aircraft fighting California wildfires, pic surprises netizens

The picture shows the bird perched atop a seat in the plane and looking closely at the camera with an intense expression.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 15:04 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The owl entered the aircraft unexpectedly and left without any injury.
The owl entered the aircraft unexpectedly and left without any injury.(Facebook/@Sky Aviation)
         

A pilot flying an aircraft while battling the California wildfires came across a rather unusual passenger - an owl. A picture of the bird inside the craft has created a buzz among netizens. Shared on Facebook by Sky Aviation, an aviation company, the post may leave you surprised and amazed too.

According to the caption, the owl’s entrance inside the aircraft was a rather unexpected one. The picture shows the bird perched atop a seat in the plane and looking closely at the camera with an intense expression.

“It’s odd to have an owl enter an aircraft. It’s unheard of to have it enter while the helo is in-flight. It’s an unexplainable and magical miracle for it to stay with you for several water drops, then leave just as it arrived - safe and unannounced,” read the caption by the aviation company.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on October 13, the post has garnered nearly 3,400 shares and more than 960 reactions. Netizens expressed their surprise regarding this unusual encounter between the pilot and the bird. Many also thanked the pilot and Sky Aviation for helping douse the California wildfires. Some also came up with different explanations about the owl’s expression.

“All I see in his eyes is ‘get me to wherever you’re going ‘. Was this a fire related mission? How wonderful for you!!”, wrote a Facebook user. To which, the aviation company replied, “The pilot was flying buckets of water on the #CreekFire in California”.

“I’m giving this Uber ride 5 stars. Drop me off by the water, please”, commented another imagining the possible thoughts of the owl. “We are not alone on this planet. What a beautiful experience. To be doing something so important for the earth and be truly seen doing it. Thank you for being a protector!” said another individual.

What are your thoughts on this unusual passenger?

tags
top news
Covid-19 community transmission ocuurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 community transmission ocuurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
IPL 2020 Live Score: Rana, Gill settle down KKR after Tripathi falls
IPL 2020 Live Score: Rana, Gill settle down KKR after Tripathi falls
BrahMos missile test-fired from destroyer INS Chennai in Arabian Sea
BrahMos missile test-fired from destroyer INS Chennai in Arabian Sea
Chicaco is ‘rattiest city’ in the US, says survey by pest control service
Chicaco is ‘rattiest city’ in the US, says survey by pest control service
Can never forget what PM Modi has done for me, says Chirag Paswan
Can never forget what PM Modi has done for me, says Chirag Paswan
‘Something is happening in the camp which is not right’: Lara on KKR
‘Something is happening in the camp which is not right’: Lara on KKR
Water taxi service, Alappuzha, Kerala, Kerala water taxi service, Kerala tourism
Water taxi service, Alappuzha, Kerala, Kerala water taxi service, Kerala tourism
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In