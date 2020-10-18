Owl hitches ride on aircraft fighting California wildfires, pic surprises netizens

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 15:04 IST

A pilot flying an aircraft while battling the California wildfires came across a rather unusual passenger - an owl. A picture of the bird inside the craft has created a buzz among netizens. Shared on Facebook by Sky Aviation, an aviation company, the post may leave you surprised and amazed too.

According to the caption, the owl’s entrance inside the aircraft was a rather unexpected one. The picture shows the bird perched atop a seat in the plane and looking closely at the camera with an intense expression.

“It’s odd to have an owl enter an aircraft. It’s unheard of to have it enter while the helo is in-flight. It’s an unexplainable and magical miracle for it to stay with you for several water drops, then leave just as it arrived - safe and unannounced,” read the caption by the aviation company.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on October 13, the post has garnered nearly 3,400 shares and more than 960 reactions. Netizens expressed their surprise regarding this unusual encounter between the pilot and the bird. Many also thanked the pilot and Sky Aviation for helping douse the California wildfires. Some also came up with different explanations about the owl’s expression.

“All I see in his eyes is ‘get me to wherever you’re going ‘. Was this a fire related mission? How wonderful for you!!”, wrote a Facebook user. To which, the aviation company replied, “The pilot was flying buckets of water on the #CreekFire in California”.

“I’m giving this Uber ride 5 stars. Drop me off by the water, please”, commented another imagining the possible thoughts of the owl. “We are not alone on this planet. What a beautiful experience. To be doing something so important for the earth and be truly seen doing it. Thank you for being a protector!” said another individual.

What are your thoughts on this unusual passenger?