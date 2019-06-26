Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 26, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Pakistani leader attacks journalist on live show, receives flak on Twitter

Dr Masroor Ali Siyal, a senior leader of Pakistan’s ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), attacked senior journalist Imtiaz Khan Faran on live show.

it's viral Updated: Jun 26, 2019 10:53 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Video,Twitter,Pakistan
The video shows Siyal and Faran engaged in a heated debate. (Twitter/@nailainayat)

Live television debates often show war of words among panel members. However, during a live TV show in Pakistan, a panellist took the war part a little too seriously when he physically attacked a fellow panel member. A video of the incident has since made its way online and has been going viral.

Dr Masroor Ali Siyal, a senior leader of Pakistan’s ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), attacked senior journalist Imtiaz Khan Faran. Faran is also the president of Karachi Press Club.

The video shows Siyal and Faran engaged in a heated debate on a show called ‘News Line with Aftab Mugheri’. A few seconds into the clip, the PTI leader stands up, pushes the journalist and starts punching him. Eventually, the crew and other members of the show are forced to intervene in order to stop the fierce fight.

The video is also receiving flak on Twitter. “Is this Naya Pakistan? PTI’s Masroor Ali Siyal attacks president Karachi press club Imtiaz Khan on live news show,” Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat posted on Twitter. Shared on June 24, the video presently has gathered about 166,000 views – and counting.

“Ye to bass suruyat he.....aage aage dekho kya kya ho ta he,” commented a Twitter user. “Other than debating, a journalist should also be ready to launch a few punches on his unsuspecting colleague,” wrote another.

Tweeple had a lot to say about the video. While most of them condemned the behaviour, a few came up with funny comments. Here are some of the comments:

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 10:42 IST

tags

more from it s viral
trending topics