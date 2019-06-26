Pakistani leader attacks journalist on live show, receives flak on Twitter

Live television debates often show war of words among panel members. However, during a live TV show in Pakistan, a panellist took the war part a little too seriously when he physically attacked a fellow panel member. A video of the incident has since made its way online and has been going viral.

Dr Masroor Ali Siyal, a senior leader of Pakistan’s ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), attacked senior journalist Imtiaz Khan Faran. Faran is also the president of Karachi Press Club.

The video shows Siyal and Faran engaged in a heated debate on a show called ‘News Line with Aftab Mugheri’. A few seconds into the clip, the PTI leader stands up, pushes the journalist and starts punching him. Eventually, the crew and other members of the show are forced to intervene in order to stop the fierce fight.

The video is also receiving flak on Twitter. “Is this Naya Pakistan? PTI’s Masroor Ali Siyal attacks president Karachi press club Imtiaz Khan on live news show,” Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat posted on Twitter. Shared on June 24, the video presently has gathered about 166,000 views – and counting.

“Ye to bass suruyat he.....aage aage dekho kya kya ho ta he,” commented a Twitter user. “Other than debating, a journalist should also be ready to launch a few punches on his unsuspecting colleague,” wrote another.

Tweeple had a lot to say about the video. While most of them condemned the behaviour, a few came up with funny comments. Here are some of the comments:

And the programme continues — Debkumar Dasgupta (@DebkumarDasgup1) June 25, 2019

Ashamed on this PTI leader. Very shameful. Hope Pakistani counterpart Imran khan will take action against the PTI leader Masroor Ali siyal. — sourav maharana (@maharana_sourav) June 25, 2019

How are you guys so funny? — Sajeda Akhtar (@Sajeda_Akhtar) June 25, 2019

I seriously suggest anger management therapy for the entire PTI. Such toxic behavior. https://t.co/MtKIQU3cd0 — Aaliya Javed (@Aaliyajaved) June 25, 2019

Pardon my curiosity but i have few questions bugging me.

1. Did i just hear something profound right after ‘Hato.. Hato’ at 16 seconds in the clip?

2. Why were they hugging each other?

3. Who won in the end?

🤔🙏🤔🙏🤔🙏 — Jagat Joon (@JagatJoon) June 24, 2019

Well, that escalated quickly 🤣 https://t.co/auV0LqxBTa — Prerit Mishra (@prerit_m) June 25, 2019

