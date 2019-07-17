Passenger uses toes to operate in-flight entertainment. Video divides Twitter

You may have seen or read several stories about passengers who remove their shoes during long-haul flights. In fact social media is flooded with incidents detailing how people have removed their stinky shoes and caused the entire cabin to smell weird or even put their bare feet up on their fellow traveller's seat. Most of the times, such tales evoke anger and disgust among netizens. However, a recent post about a barefooted passenger has evoked mixed reactions among tweeple.

Twitter user Alafair Burke posted a picture - sent to her by a friend - of a passenger who was using his feet to operate the in-flight entertainment system. Now, the picture has caused something of a stir on the micro-blogging site. While some have expressed their disgust over the man’s actions, some have posted that they aren’t quite as offended.

Take a look at the photo:

My friend who doesn’t have twitter sent this from her flight. It belongs on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/qG6d54V5Dd — Alafair Burke (@alafairburke) July 15, 2019

Burke posted another tweet after some asked if the passenger had a disability.

The photographer confirms that she saw him walk on and off the plane, carrying his own bag. He just likes to watch TV with his bare feet. — Alafair Burke (@alafairburke) July 16, 2019

The original tweet meanwhile has been flooded with reactions since it was posted. It has collected over 1.4 lakh ‘likes’ and more than 31,000 retweets - and still counting - since it was shared on July 16.

There are those who find the video cringe worthy:

People in first class look at me crazy for wiping down everything. This is exactly why. Yuck. — Tika Sumpter (@iamtikasumpter) July 16, 2019

Along with the Grocery Store Lickers, all this shows me is to never touch anything ever again, forever. Infinitiest. 🛑 — D. K. USA🇺🇸 (@KDKWife) July 16, 2019

This is the most disturbing thing I’ve seen on twitter. — laney (@misslaneym) July 16, 2019

Gross No bare feet on a screen please — ⭐Hollywood DepTM 🌴🌴🌴🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@mi2guys) July 16, 2019

Everyone: "YOU CANT CALL THE COPS, WE’RE IN THE SKY!"



Me, regardless: pic.twitter.com/ScKl9Yyaeb — X (@XLNB) July 15, 2019

And some who don’t quite feel the same way:

Those feet look pretty clean, unless they walked barefoot through the airport (and in the restroom) they should be cleaner (carry less bacteria) than the average pair of hands.



Wiping your space if you're worried is fine! Freaking out just because this shows feet is illogical. — Leesie (@swedeleesie) July 16, 2019

Gonna point out to everyone being judgemental on this: based strictly on what is shown, none of us know if that person has a muscular impairment that precludes their ability to lean forward and use their hands for this.



Let's practice less judgement and more compassion. — It is Time! (@Chirparrooo) July 15, 2019

Many spoke about model Naomi Campbell.

I'm going to start copying Naomi's pre-flight ritual. https://t.co/R4khxoAlAk — lolita shatter (@shatterlo) July 16, 2019

This is why Naomi Campbell scrubs down her fucking airplane seat and section. — 𝔅𝔢𝔠𝔠𝔞 ✨ (@MJFinesseLover) July 16, 2019

This is exactly why Naomi Campbell wipes down everything she touches on a plane. I’m following her advice cuz these people are nasty. 😷 pic.twitter.com/h3aOEH3OZV — Rasheedah Najieb ♊️🐝🧘🏾‍♀️ (@sheedahsunshine) July 15, 2019

So what do you think about the photo? Do you think it is offensive or not?

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 17:55 IST