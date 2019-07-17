Today in New Delhi, India
Passenger uses toes to operate in-flight entertainment. Video divides Twitter

While some on Twitter have expressed their disgust over the man’s actions, some have posted that they aren’t quite as offended.

it's viral Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Flight,Passenger,Twitter
The picture has caused something of a stir on Twitter.(Twitter/@alafairburke)

You may have seen or read several stories about passengers who remove their shoes during long-haul flights. In fact social media is flooded with incidents detailing how people have removed their stinky shoes and caused the entire cabin to smell weird or even put their bare feet up on their fellow traveller's seat. Most of the times, such tales evoke anger and disgust among netizens. However, a recent post about a barefooted passenger has evoked mixed reactions among tweeple.

Twitter user Alafair Burke posted a picture - sent to her by a friend - of a passenger who was using his feet to operate the in-flight entertainment system. Now, the picture has caused something of a stir on the micro-blogging site. While some have expressed their disgust over the man’s actions, some have posted that they aren’t quite as offended.

Take a look at the photo:

Burke posted another tweet after some asked if the passenger had a disability.

The original tweet meanwhile has been flooded with reactions since it was posted. It has collected over 1.4 lakh ‘likes’ and more than 31,000 retweets - and still counting - since it was shared on July 16.

There are those who find the video cringe worthy:

And some who don’t quite feel the same way:

Many spoke about model Naomi Campbell.

So what do you think about the photo? Do you think it is offensive or not?

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 17:55 IST

