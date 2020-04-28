Pentagon officially releases 3 ‘UFO’ videos, alien-related posts take over Twitter. They’re hilarious
With this news of Pentagon officially releasing 3 ‘UFO’ videos hitting social media, several people started sharing their reactions online.it-s-viral Updated: Apr 28, 2020 14:05 IST
On Monday, the Pentagon released three declassified videos which have now created a stir online. The videos of the “unidentified aerial phenomena” capture the rapid movements of what appear to be unidentified flying objects (UFOs).
The video have been circulating in the public domain after unauthorised releases in 2007 and 2017. However, now the US department of defense (DOD) has authorised their release.
With the news of release hitting social media, several people started sharing their reactions online. A few creative minds, however, took a step further to drop hilarious alien-related memes and posts. Soon numerous posts about aliens invading Earth started circulating online and they’re hilarious.
We have gathered some such witty and rib-tickling tweets for you.
Here’s a Twitter user who suggested the name of the person who would be happiest if aliens visited Earth:
#UFOs spotted on camera— shin chan (@Bhismadev9) April 28, 2020
Happiest person on earth right now @iHrithik pic.twitter.com/0Vx6kOsULs
What will July 2020 bring? This Twitter user has a notion:
Just when we make jokes about aliens not existing then boom#PENTAGON #UFOs pic.twitter.com/PANQBHhkSi— Satish Sah (@iamsatishsah) April 28, 2020
Here’s how everyone “already traumatized by 2020” will react, suggested a Twitter user:
Pentagon: #UFOs are real!!— _captain_roger (@unaisahmed48) April 28, 2020
Everyone already traumatized by 2020: #UFOs #AlienDay2020 #PENTAGON pic.twitter.com/sFni77J7v9
Another user of the micro-blogging site suggested that the aliens are not about to invade but are already living on Earth:
Alleins have arrived..#PENTAGON #UFOs pic.twitter.com/dcS6URQZf1— Mozirella Firefox (@MozirelaFireFox) April 28, 2020
“If aliens comes to earth during lockdown, Earth be like,” tweeted a person and shared this image of a scene from the movie Avengers: Infinity War.
If aliens comes to earth during lockdown— Ramen🤡 (@rusikababu) April 28, 2020
Earth be like: #PENTAGON #UFOs pic.twitter.com/eBIPn9QGO1
And, how can the Internet forget ‘That alien meme guy’, aka Giorgio Tsoukalos, on this occasion:
So it turns out this guy was right #PENTAGON #UFOs pic.twitter.com/nRxAsFxmLv— somestreamerguy (@Somestreamerguy) April 27, 2020
Here are a few more tweets which will surely tickle your funny bone:
Trending: Pentagon release video of #UFOs— Marcus Lopez (@Magnificent___M) April 28, 2020
Literally everyone: pic.twitter.com/W5M4QOTqH0
#Pentagon #UFO Aliens after visiting Earth be like 😳👇 pic.twitter.com/TC4SJVuwZz— Boniface kamei (@Bonifacekamei) April 28, 2020
Sneak peek into May 2020 #UFOs pic.twitter.com/2hck2HO1fl— A.M.S 🔅 (@V7MVD) April 28, 2020
“DOD is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos. The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as “unidentified,” said a statement on the agency’s official website.
“After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena,” they added.
Here’s one of the videos released by To The Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences back in 2017 on YouTube:
How did you react to the news?