People find Cooper the otter’s mealtime video ‘otterly satisfying’. Do you think that too?

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 15:15 IST

Have you ever seen a video which instantly makes you go “aww.” In case you have, then you know what we’re talking about. If you’re yet to experience that wonderful feeling, let this video of an otter having its meal be your first – chances are you’ll love the video and watch it in a loop.

Shared on Shedd Aquarium’s official Twitter profile, the video shows an otter munching on its snack. “Sound on for crunch time with Cooper!” wrote the aquarium and you may want to follow this advice. What makes this video even more interesting is the crunching sound.

“Otters may be cute, but those teeth mean business. They use their teeth—and rocks of their choosing—to crunch and peel the hard shells of crabs, clams and urchins,’ they added.

Take a look at the video which has now impressed many:

Sound on for crunch time with Cooper! 🦦🦀🔊 Otters may be cute, but those teeth mean business. They use their teeth—and rocks of their choosing—to crunch and peel the hard shells of crabs, clams and urchins.



See the otters in the Abbott Oceanarium: https://t.co/6ZVQdJDIsz pic.twitter.com/poyM9nxmdK — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) July 18, 2020

Since being shared just a day back, the video has gathered close to 10,000 views and more than 700 likes. From calling the creature cute to admiring the crunching sound, people dropped all sorts of comments.

“Nom nom nom! I think I just found my new screensaver. Cooper needs the protein boost so he can keep doing his endless backflips. Love you, Cooper! We miss you, you little goofball,” wrote a Twitter user.

A feline admirer also dropped in to leave their reaction. They wrote, “Almost as cute and fluffy as me. Someday my hooman will bring me to visit you. I’ll bring some prawns.”

Here’s how others reacted:

I find this otterly satisfying. — HKS (@hksbks) July 18, 2020

You guys should do ASMR videos with these guys! 😉 — Katie (@MyCairn_MagPie) July 19, 2020

What do you think of the video?