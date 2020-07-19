e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / People find Cooper the otter’s mealtime video ‘otterly satisfying’. Do you think that too?

People find Cooper the otter’s mealtime video ‘otterly satisfying’. Do you think that too?

“I find this otterly satisfying,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 19, 2020 15:15 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the otter named Cooper.
The image shows the otter named Cooper. (Twitter/@shedd_aquarium)
         

Have you ever seen a video which instantly makes you go “aww.” In case you have, then you know what we’re talking about. If you’re yet to experience that wonderful feeling, let this video of an otter having its meal be your first – chances are you’ll love the video and watch it in a loop.

Shared on Shedd Aquarium’s official Twitter profile, the video shows an otter munching on its snack. “Sound on for crunch time with Cooper!” wrote the aquarium and you may want to follow this advice. What makes this video even more interesting is the crunching sound.

“Otters may be cute, but those teeth mean business. They use their teeth—and rocks of their choosing—to crunch and peel the hard shells of crabs, clams and urchins,’ they added.

Take a look at the video which has now impressed many:

Since being shared just a day back, the video has gathered close to 10,000 views and more than 700 likes. From calling the creature cute to admiring the crunching sound, people dropped all sorts of comments.

“Nom nom nom! I think I just found my new screensaver. Cooper needs the protein boost so he can keep doing his endless backflips. Love you, Cooper! We miss you, you little goofball,” wrote a Twitter user.

A feline admirer also dropped in to leave their reaction. They wrote, “Almost as cute and fluffy as me. Someday my hooman will bring me to visit you. I’ll bring some prawns.”

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the video?

tags
top news
Rajnath meets soldiers of Bihar Regiment which took on Chinese in Ladakh
Rajnath meets soldiers of Bihar Regiment which took on Chinese in Ladakh
Cong hits back at BJP with demand for Shekhawat’s resignation, 5 questions
Cong hits back at BJP with demand for Shekhawat’s resignation, 5 questions
Kejriwal says not the time for blame game over Delhi waterlogging death
Kejriwal says not the time for blame game over Delhi waterlogging death
AIIMS Delhi calls for volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin’s trial
AIIMS Delhi calls for volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin’s trial
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter followers cross 60 million mark
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter followers cross 60 million mark
Assam’s flood-affected battle Covid-19 in relief camps; none infected yet
Assam’s flood-affected battle Covid-19 in relief camps; none infected yet
Timing, temperament, commitment is unbelievable: Akmal lauds Ind batsman
Timing, temperament, commitment is unbelievable: Akmal lauds Ind batsman
‘Indians’ data belongs to...’: Union minister’s message amid Twitter hack row
‘Indians’ data belongs to...’: Union minister’s message amid Twitter hack row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In