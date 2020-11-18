People share their #FirstSalary at age of 21. What would you tweet?

it-s-viral

Do you remember your first day at your first job? The jitters, the excitement, the sweat, the grumbles in your tummy? You may also have not forgotten that exciting day and thrilling moment when you received your first ever paycheck. If you are someone who reminisces about such times whilst feeling a whole range of emotions then and again, then here is a Twitter trend that you must check out.

If you’ve been around Twitter recently, you may have seen the hashtag #FirstSalary trending on the micro-blogging site. The trend prompted people to share how much they earned for the first time in their lives. Tweeple took a walk down memory lane as they reminisced about their first earnings and how they reached it. A few have now taken the trend a step ahead and started sharing the first salary of their lives at the age of 21 - so much so that the “Age 21” started trending on Twitter.

What’s interesting to note in these tweets is the variety of professions that people have mentioned. Take a look of some of these interesting posts below:

First Salary: ₹14,000

Age: 21

Source: Wipro Technologies



I remember being excited about withdrawing 4k at an ATM :) Was salaried for the next ten years and then Politics happened! https://t.co/zsfImNwxih — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) November 18, 2020

First salary 5500. Age 21

PS: spent all of it plus pocket money savings on gifts for family

PPS : everyone exchanged their gifts https://t.co/bxETjGsIIj — Sonal Kalra (@sonalkalra) November 17, 2020

First Salary: 6,500

Age: 21

Year: 2008 https://t.co/X2e6RnmHYb — Amit Panchal (@AmitHPanchal) November 18, 2020

There were also some who took the route of hilarity while expressing themselves.

First salary - 5 Rs

Age 21

Source - gpay pic.twitter.com/QzpyANDmQW — Pranjal Patil (@iPranjalPatil) November 18, 2020

#FirstSalary - 150rs

Age - 21

Source - bhangar shop pic.twitter.com/6lvKYrGyZU — Backbancher king 👑 (@Mayur27947611) November 18, 2020

Did you also get your #FirstSalary at the age of 21?