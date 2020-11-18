e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / People share their #FirstSalary at age of 21. What would you tweet?

People share their #FirstSalary at age of 21. What would you tweet?

If you’ve been around Twitter recently, you may have seen the hashtag #FirstSalary trending on the micro-blogging site.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 20:05 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People are sharing all sorts of tweets under the trend (representative image).
People are sharing all sorts of tweets under the trend (representative image). (Pixabay)
         

Do you remember your first day at your first job? The jitters, the excitement, the sweat, the grumbles in your tummy? You may also have not forgotten that exciting day and thrilling moment when you received your first ever paycheck. If you are someone who reminisces about such times whilst feeling a whole range of emotions then and again, then here is a Twitter trend that you must check out.

If you’ve been around Twitter recently, you may have seen the hashtag #FirstSalary trending on the micro-blogging site. The trend prompted people to share how much they earned for the first time in their lives. Tweeple took a walk down memory lane as they reminisced about their first earnings and how they reached it. A few have now taken the trend a step ahead and started sharing the first salary of their lives at the age of 21 - so much so that the “Age 21” started trending on Twitter.

What’s interesting to note in these tweets is the variety of professions that people have mentioned. Take a look of some of these interesting posts below:

There were also some who took the route of hilarity while expressing themselves.

Did you also get your #FirstSalary at the age of 21?

tags
top news
Bengaluru riots: NIA conducts searches at 43 locations
Bengaluru riots: NIA conducts searches at 43 locations
RCEP would have hurt India’s economy, FTA with EU not easy: S Jaishankar
RCEP would have hurt India’s economy, FTA with EU not easy: S Jaishankar
India’s confirmed dose purchases of Covid-19 vaccine exceed 1.5 bn: Report
India’s confirmed dose purchases of Covid-19 vaccine exceed 1.5 bn: Report
Covid-19 vaccine: 5 things to know about Pfizer’s encouraging trial results
Covid-19 vaccine: 5 things to know about Pfizer’s encouraging trial results
12 civilians injured in grenade attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama
12 civilians injured in grenade attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama
Over 30 monkeys poisoned to death, found stuffed in gunny bags
Over 30 monkeys poisoned to death, found stuffed in gunny bags
Mewalal Choudhary doesn’t know National Anthem, accuses RJD
Mewalal Choudhary doesn’t know National Anthem, accuses RJD
Watch: Indian Army sets up modern habitats for troops deployed in Ladakh
Watch: Indian Army sets up modern habitats for troops deployed in Ladakh
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In