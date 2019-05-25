People think there’s something wrong with this image. Can you spot it?

An image of white ballerina shoes is the latest optical illusion keeping netizens busy. Shared by an Instagram user, the picture features ballerina shoes in white lambskin. Instead of the shoes, it’s the foot of the model wearing it that’s intrigued social media users.

See for yourself:

At first glance it seems something’s wrong with the model’s foot. However, it’s actually an optical illusion created by her dress. A significant portion of the leg is covered by the white dress she is wearing and it also blends with the white background of the image. That is creating an illusion and making her leg look weird.

Netizens called the image “odd” and “horrifying” in their comments. Many also posted that the image’s oddity is a result of poor Photoshop. Here are some:

First Published: May 25, 2019 15:29 IST