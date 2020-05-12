e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / People try viral ‘how to close a cereal box’ hack. ‘Mind = blown,’ says Twitter

People try viral ‘how to close a cereal box’ hack. ‘Mind = blown,’ says Twitter

Take a look at the unique way of folding the top of the box which, in theory, ensures a secure close and keeps the cereal fresh.

it-s-viral Updated: May 12, 2020 14:11 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video of how to close a cereal box’ hack went crazy viral online.
The video of how to close a cereal box’ hack went crazy viral online. (TikTok/Katy Bee)
         

A UK mom, Katy Bee, is the latest source of online chatter after a video of hers went crazy viral. The video details a way to close a cereal box in an unusual manner. She shared the hack on TikTok with the caption “You have been doing it wrong all this time,” and she may very well be right as her way is easier, simpler, and useful – at least that’s what Twitter suggests.

Take a look at the unique way of folding the top of the box which, in theory, ensures a secure close and keeps the cereal fresh.

@katybee2020

You been doing it wrong all this time!##lifehack ##lifehacks ##technique ##hacks ##kelloggs ##cerealcheck

♬ original sound - katybee2020

This impressive technique mesmerised many and they appreciated it too. In fact, it soon took over Twitter with many people trying their hands at this hack in a successful manner.

Here are some videos and images of people trying the viral ‘how to close a cereal box’ hack.

From being amazed to wondering how they never thought of it, people shared varied comments – both on Twitter and TikTok.

While some tweeple called it a “genius” hack, there were others who wrote that the trick left them stunned.

“2020 has been rough but I just figured out how to close a cereal box I’m happy!!” wrote a Twitter user. “Shoutout to TikTok for showing me how to properly close a cereal box,” expressed another. “How did I not know this?” tweeted a third. “I was today years old when I learned how to close a cereal box,” joked a fourth.

TikTokers too expressed themselves in a similar way. “Saw this for the first time, had to try by myself. Thank god I did,” wrote a TikToker. “How old were you guys when you found out?” joked another.

A few people asked her how she came to know about the life hack. To which Bee explained, “A few years ago Kellogg’s put the instructions on their boxes. It’s just something that stuck with me! And now, I pass it on.”

Some, however, weren’t convinced and wrote that despite being nice, the hack seems like too much of an effort.

What do you think of the hack? Are you going try it or it’s too much work?

tags
top news
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
India to plan tax holiday to win new investments, seize markets from China
India to plan tax holiday to win new investments, seize markets from China
Live: Covid-19 vaccine may never be found, warns British PM Johnson
Live: Covid-19 vaccine may never be found, warns British PM Johnson
IAF fighters rushed in after Chinese choppers seen near Ladakh LAC: Report
IAF fighters rushed in after Chinese choppers seen near Ladakh LAC: Report
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
Anand Mahindra praises this parking idea, says can help redesign factory layouts
Anand Mahindra praises this parking idea, says can help redesign factory layouts
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In