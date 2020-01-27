e-paper
Home / It's Viral / People urge Rohit Sharma to 'go even this season' on Twitter. Here's what it means

People urge Rohit Sharma to ‘go even this season’ on Twitter. Here’s what it means

#GoEvenThisSeason is keeping cricket lovers busy – especially fans of the ace player Rohit Sharma.

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 20:32 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Several people tweeted using #GoEvenThisSeason' hashtag.
Several people tweeted using #GoEvenThisSeason’ hashtag.(Twitter/@vishal_saini_vs)
         

Every now and then, varied hashtags start trending on Twitter. While some are very easy to identify, others are more cryptic in nature. Just like the recent hashtag #GoEvenThisSeason which is keeping cricket lovers busy – especially fans of the ace player Rohit Sharma and IPL team the Mumbai Indians.

What is it all about? The Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the most-watched sporting events in India, is fast approaching. With most wins in IPL finals, many Rohit Sharma fans are all optimistic about the player lifting the trophy this year too.

That, however, is not the case with everyone and some expressed their doubts pointing towards one particular thing – the years of his wins. Turns out, Rohit Sharma has always won the trophies in odd years.

He won the first title with the now defunct Deccan Chargers in 2009. Then he led Mumbai Indians to win in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019. Hence, a few are reacting regarding the same by dishing out all sorts of comments under the hashtag #GoEvenThisSeason on Twitter.

We have collected some of the posts:

The first match of IPL 2020 will be played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings. The 57-day-long tournament will conclude on May 24.

What would you tweet under #GoEvenThisSeason?

