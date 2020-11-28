Pic of Donald Trump sitting behind ‘tiny’ desk leaves people with thoughts

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 01:37 IST

President Donald Trump’s Thanksgiving press conference created chatter among people. Among the many reasons was one involving a desk. During the conference, the president sat at a desk which was much smaller than his usual desk. As the pictures from the event surfaced on the Internet, people quickly took notice of the change and didn’t hold back while pointing it out. In fact, some also noticed an uncanny similarity between the picture and a scene from a skit on Saturday Night Live (SNL) back in 2017.

“I really thought this was photoshopped. Someone on his team really hates him,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting about the picture. Their post is complete with the image of Donald Trump behind the desk:

I really thought this was photoshopped. Someone on his team really hates him.😂😂😂 #tinydesk pic.twitter.com/B391BurTQI — Who dis? (@MizNikki) November 27, 2020

Here’s an individual who compared the pic with a scene from Christmas comedy Elf:

A creative person went a step ahead to edit the image to put it inside a toy house:

The interwebs is killing me #tinydesk

😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ET0UBNcDvU — Devin Nunes Mom (@NotDevinsMom) November 27, 2020

This Twitter user showed how it can also serve as a ‘What you ordered vs what you got,” meme:

#tinydesk

What you ordered Vs. what you got pic.twitter.com/SGyth4jj0w — Thrill Hill (@ThrillWHill) November 27, 2020

And, here’s a post comparing the pic with the SNL skit.

There were many who were reminded of the show. Just like this user.

Trump at his mini Resolute Desk reminds me of this old SNL skit 😂 pic.twitter.com/2H6vCjiI2W — Fresh Mouthed Marie pays her taxes 😘 (@FreshMouthed) November 27, 2020

One Twitter user explained that the desk is actually a signing desk which is designed so that people can gather around it for photo ops. “Here’s the thing about the small desk Trump is sitting at. It’s like... a bill-signing desk. It’s meant to have a dozen or so people around it. I think it might be small so that more people can cram in for a photo op. It is not intended to be a desk you sit at alone,” they wrote. The post is complete with a few images.

Here’s the thing about the small desk Trump is sitting at. It’s like... a bill-signing desk. It’s meant to have a dozen or so people around it. I think it might be small so that more people can cram in for a photo op.



It is not intended to be a desk you sit at alone. pic.twitter.com/LOc0M1bImE — Trending in the United States (@Mantia) November 27, 2020

What do you think?