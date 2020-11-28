e-paper
Pic of Donald Trump sitting behind 'tiny' desk leaves people with thoughts

Pic of Donald Trump sitting behind ‘tiny’ desk leaves people with thoughts

A few Twitter users also noticed an uncanny similarity between the picture and a scene from a skit on Saturday Night Live (SNL) back in 2017.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 01:37 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
President Donald Trump’s picture has prompted people to share various comments.
President Donald Trump’s picture has prompted people to share various comments. (Screengrab)
         

President Donald Trump’s Thanksgiving press conference created chatter among people. Among the many reasons was one involving a desk. During the conference, the president sat at a desk which was much smaller than his usual desk. As the pictures from the event surfaced on the Internet, people quickly took notice of the change and didn’t hold back while pointing it out. In fact, some also noticed an uncanny similarity between the picture and a scene from a skit on Saturday Night Live (SNL) back in 2017.

“I really thought this was photoshopped. Someone on his team really hates him,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting about the picture. Their post is complete with the image of Donald Trump behind the desk:

Here’s an individual who compared the pic with a scene from Christmas comedy Elf:

A creative person went a step ahead to edit the image to put it inside a toy house:

This Twitter user showed how it can also serve as a ‘What you ordered vs what you got,” meme:

And, here’s a post comparing the pic with the SNL skit.

There were many who were reminded of the show. Just like this user.

One Twitter user explained that the desk is actually a signing desk which is designed so that people can gather around it for photo ops. “Here’s the thing about the small desk Trump is sitting at. It’s like... a bill-signing desk. It’s meant to have a dozen or so people around it. I think it might be small so that more people can cram in for a photo op. It is not intended to be a desk you sit at alone,” they wrote. The post is complete with a few images.

What do you think?

