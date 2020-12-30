e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 30, 2019
Home / It's Viral / Picture of sheep in a bra surprises many. But there’s a reason behind it

Picture of sheep in a bra surprises many. But there’s a reason behind it

In order to correct the situation, the sheep was induced and she gave birth to three lambs. To help Rose further, a maternity bra was used.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 30, 2019 18:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
To help Rose further, a maternity bra was used.
To help Rose further, a maternity bra was used. (Facebook/Franklin Vets Lifestyle Farms)
         

A rather bizarre picture of a sheep wearing a bra has left many surprised and some amused. However, what’s more interesting is that the picture itself is the reason for the sheep’s strange attire.

A post shared on Facebook by Franklin Vets Lifestyle Farms in New Zealand details that the sheep, named Rose, was pregnant with triplets. The weight of her udders caused damage to the Suspensory Ligaments in the organ. “When this happens the udder can hang so low that it can be traumatized on the ground, and unless the situation can be corrected, is a cause for euthanasia,” says the post.

In order to correct the situation, the sheep was induced and she gave birth to three lambs. To help Rose further, a maternity bra was used.

“For Roses’ own welfare her lambs are being bottle reared so Rose can dry off. The hope is that her udder will revert to a small, comfortable size, and she can just be kept on hormonal contraception throughout the natural breeding season,” explains the post further.

The hope is that this will help Rose because if it doesn’t, the only option would be a surgery to remove the udder. “But for now, her bra is working a treat, and she is comfortable and happy” it adds.

The post, since being shared on December 24, has collected quite a few reactions.

“Lucky Rose that she has a wonderful owner,” says a Facebook user. “How interesting is this!” says another. “Haven’t heard of this being done before but then I am a townie. Super idea for the poor Mumma. Glad the lambs arrived safe and sound,” says a third.

What do you think of this idea?

tags
top news
5 political leaders detained for past 4 months released by J-K administration
5 political leaders detained for past 4 months released by J-K administration
Behind Delhi’s coldest December day in 119 years, a rare weather phenomenon
Behind Delhi’s coldest December day in 119 years, a rare weather phenomenon
‘She’s supporting rioters’: UP dy CM on Priyanka Gandhi’s saffron remark
‘She’s supporting rioters’: UP dy CM on Priyanka Gandhi’s saffron remark
PM Modi’s fresh appeal to critics of CAA is Sadhguru’s video explainer
PM Modi’s fresh appeal to critics of CAA is Sadhguru’s video explainer
On New Year’s Eve, Ola to deploy ‘Safety Scouts’ in seven cities
On New Year’s Eve, Ola to deploy ‘Safety Scouts’ in seven cities
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Google Chrome’s five security features that every user should know
Google Chrome’s five security features that every user should know
Watch: Indian diaspora’s pro-CAA demonstration at Times Square, New York
Watch: Indian diaspora’s pro-CAA demonstration at Times Square, New York
trending topics
Anti-CAA protestDelhiSourav GangulyAmitabh BachchanAnti-defection law

don't miss

latest news

india news