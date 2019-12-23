Police dog steals toy kept for donation, caught on camera. People love the adorable thief

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 14:35 IST

To spread joy during the festive season, a police department in the US decided to collect and donate toys to a foundation. They collected all the toys in a room to prepare them for shipping.

However, soon something suspicious happened and a few toys from the donation collection disappeared. And, upon investigation it turned out the thief was none other than one of the department’s training dogs.

Franklin Police Department took to Facebook on December 19 to share the story of this hilarious investigation.

“We learned an extremely valuable lesson today. When you have a classroom full of toys ready to be shipped off to the Santa Foundation, you should... close the door to the classroom or keep the toys elevated,” the department wrote.

“If not, a golden retriever will slowly hoard them throughout the day and bring them back to his lair,” finally revealing the culprit causing the chaos.

Along with the post, the department also shared a video showing the dog walking out of a room with a toy in its mouth.

Since being shared the video has received close to 7 lakh views. The post itself gathered over 6,400 shares and reactions. People had a lot to say about this adorable thief. Netizens totally showered love on the furry-creature and they supported the ‘theft’ too.

“The sweetest and dearest dog!” wrote a Facebook user. “First a want to thank you for your service and have a happy holidays and she is the cutest dog and beautiful well kept I guess she didn’t think she was gonna get any so she helped herself. Just so beautiful to watch, thank you for that,” commented another.

“Thank you for posting. Cutest thing I have seen all day. Love it,” commented a third. “Lmao, he wanted a Christmas presents to! Thank you officers for collecting the toys and your service! Make sure that beautiful fur baby gets a gift also, maybe a baby doll and carrier lol. I can’t stop laughing!!! Made my day!!!!” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of this cute thief?