Police use broomsticks to tackle raccoon hiding in home. See pics

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 19:38 IST

No one likes unwanted guests in their house, least of all a raccoon. But sadly, this St Augustine home in Florida had one as a visitor and they called in pros to help with the situation. Pictures posted on Facebook by the St. Augustine Police Department show officials tackling the raccoon hiding behind blinds on a window.

“The first call of the shift was this guy at 5:30am,” says the post that has since collected a ton of reactions. The post, complete with pictures shows how officers lured the raccoon out of its hideout. They used… broomsticks.

Since being shared on August 27, the pictures have collected lots of reactions.

“Peek a boo,” says a Facebook user. “Omg his cute little face poking out! I’m sure he was scared! Glad you got him out safely,” says another. “I would have to move!” says a third.

This isn’t the first time police has had to remove a raccoon from a tough spot. Earlier this month, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shared a post about an unlikely thief - a raccoon - attempting a burglary inside a vending machine.

