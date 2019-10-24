Policewoman helps another woman give birth while riding in taxi, hailed as hero

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:21 IST

A policewoman in Malaysia went above and beyond her scope of duty to help a woman in need and her story is now going all sorts of viral. Lance Corporal N. Komathi, while on duty, helped a pregnant woman deliver her baby.

Komathi, who was stationed at Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS), was approached by the woman who was experiencing labour pains. She immediately offered her assistance and hailed down a taxi to take the woman to a hospital.

What has won people’s hearts is that en-route the woman gave birth to a 3.7kg baby boy and Komathi helped her deliver the newborn, reports Malay Mail. Both mother and the newborn are presently in hospital and doing well.

The inspiring story, along with an image of Komathi with the newborn baby and his mother was shared on Royal Malaysia Police’s Facebook page. Expectedly, the post quickly captured people’s attention.

Since being shared, it has received more than 10,000 reactions and over 800 comments.

“Congratulations to all including Baby, Mommy and LANs Corporal Komathi. What a heartwarming story!” wrote a Facebook user. “Congrats to mom and child. Special God Bless to the Lance Corporal,” commented another. “A grand salute for the excellent job mdm Komathi,” wrote a third. “She is a true hero,” commented a fourth.

Last month, a policeman from India won people’s hearts when he was seen clearing a waterlogged road in Karnataka.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 11:18 IST