Karnataka cop’s gesture to clear a waterlogged road is winning Twitter. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:07 IST

A video, shared by a Twitter user, showing a cop going beyond his usual scope of duty to make life easier for commuters is creating quite a buzz among people. Though it’s unknown when the video was captured, a BMTC bus in the clip shows that it was recorded somewhere in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The clip shows the cop standing at the side of a waterlogged road. Within seconds, he tries to direct the flow of the stagnant water towards a drain opening using a shovel. Eventually, his effort pays off as the water slowly starts receding.

The Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, also commented on the video. He tweeted:

My boys do all things to ensure your wheels are moving, am at terrible loss when these same boys loose their cool.. — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) September 26, 2019

Shared a few hours back, the video has already amassed more than 35,000 views – and still counting. Other than that, it has also gathered about 2,000 likes.

People couldn’t stop applauding the cop’s gesture and many dropped comments praising him.

Respect for people like him who don’t differentiate between their JD and public welfare! — VIshal B (@V1SHAL_IN) September 26, 2019

Hard to find such service devotion now a days 🙏🇮🇳 — अमा इनामदार 💕 (@amainamdar) September 26, 2019

@BlrCityPolice humble request to recognise this kind of officers. they deserve more then social media PR. Yes I have seen police officers have been targeted for wrong doing and finalized too, at the same time it's nice to see they have been recognised for this kind of Nobel cause — chidU (@itschidu4u) September 26, 2019

Good job and thank you @blrcitytraffic — NaveeN (@krn045) September 26, 2019

Good job sir .god bless you — Harinath Reddy (@Harinat04939032) September 26, 2019

Nice job sir he has humanity — vudthuri janareddy (@vudthurijanared) September 26, 2019

However, there were some who pointed out that he shouldn’t have to do it as Bengaluru’s civic body should have taken proper care of the drainage system.

It is not adarsha... It's sad that a policeman has to do the work of the Civic authorities. If police can fine ordinary citizens for not wearing a helmet, why can't they fine the local MLA or rthe corporator for bad roads? — Thrivikramaa (@thrivikramaa) September 26, 2019

This is rather disappointing rather being proud...

Shows how our tax money getting misused... — ತರ್ಲೆ Thimma (@BLRrocKS) September 26, 2019

What are your thoughts?

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 10:51 IST