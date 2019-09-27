e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Sep 27, 2019

Karnataka cop’s gesture to clear a waterlogged road is winning Twitter. Watch

The clip shows the cop standing at the side of a waterlogged road

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:07 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, also commented on the video.
The Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, also commented on the video. (Twitter/@AkshayVandure1)
         

A video, shared by a Twitter user, showing a cop going beyond his usual scope of duty to make life easier for commuters is creating quite a buzz among people. Though it’s unknown when the video was captured, a BMTC bus in the clip shows that it was recorded somewhere in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The clip shows the cop standing at the side of a waterlogged road. Within seconds, he tries to direct the flow of the stagnant water towards a drain opening using a shovel. Eventually, his effort pays off as the water slowly starts receding.

The Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, also commented on the video. He tweeted:

Shared a few hours back, the video has already amassed more than 35,000 views – and still counting. Other than that, it has also gathered about 2,000 likes.

People couldn’t stop applauding the cop’s gesture and many dropped comments praising him.

However, there were some who pointed out that he shouldn’t have to do it as Bengaluru’s civic body should have taken proper care of the drainage system.

What are your thoughts?

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 10:51 IST

tags
trending topics
Chandrayaan 2Dawood IbrahimS JaishankarPune rainsMaharashtra Elections 2019Google DoodleHousefull 4 TrailerBoard President’s XI vs South Africa Live ScoreAssembly bypolls Results LIVEOnePlus 7TMoney Laundering Case
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss