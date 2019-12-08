‘Polite’ luggage in Singapore airport is a hit among people. Watch

it-s-viral

There are lots of videos taken inside airports which create all sorts of reaction from people. This time it’s a clip taken at Changi airport which is creating quite a stir because of a very unusual reason. Turns out, the video shows an extremely ‘well-mannered’ baggage - at least that’s what Twitter suggests.

The video shows a fully functional portion of the conveyer belt. Two belts are seen intersecting and the moment a luggage comes, the other belt is stopping and letting the latter pass.

This function of the technologically advanced conveyer belt at the airport is now wittily termed as the ‘polite’ behaviour of luggage by Tweeple.

The video came to light after it was shared by Channa Prakash on Twitter.

“Singapore’s Changi airport - where the baggage is polite, has manners,” Prakash wrote in the caption.

Singapore’s Changi airport - where the baggage is polite, has manners https://t.co/7Q408FnFK3 pic.twitter.com/mm4FMlCO8m — Channa Prakash (@AgBioWorld) December 2, 2019

Shared on December 2, the video has garnered over 1.1 million views and almost 51,000 likes- and counting.

Replying to his own tweet, Prakash also mentions a person as the original owner of the viral video.

The above video was taken by Adam Torrens who initially posted the video on @reddit https://t.co/bwHV6TvLFE — Channa Prakash (@AgBioWorld) December 3, 2019

The ‘polite’ luggage belt has become a hit among netizens. The algorithm on which the belts function was thought as super effective. Netizens have compared the bags with living beings which signified the ‘politeness’ by which the bags stopped and made way for other bags.

Tweeple had some interesting comments.

The official Twitter account of Changi airport expressed their gratitude with a funny reply also.

What do you think of these ‘polite’ bags?