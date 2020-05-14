e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Precious two-headed baby turtle finds forever home. Video shows adorable creature

Precious two-headed baby turtle finds forever home. Video shows adorable creature

The museum, when the two-headed turtle is now staying, went live on Facebook to show the extremely rare creature to the world.

it-s-viral Updated: May 14, 2020 14:05 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the rare two-headed baby turtle.
The image shows the rare two-headed baby turtle. (Twitter/@VLMuseum)
         

Nature often presents strange yet fascinating creatures that surprise us and make us wonder about its mysteries. One such amazing creature is this two-headed baby turtle which was spotted in the wild and has now been adopted by the Virginia Living Museum, USA.

The museum went live on Facebook to show the extremely rare creature to the world. The footage shows the turtle set up in a special tank which is filled with several green plants. It’s the abode of the turtle where it will live, eat, grow, and roam around.

The museum also explained the scientific reason behind the turtle’s rare look. It’s caused by a condition called Polycephaly, which means having two heads. “It is rare but occurs occasionally in turtles and other reptiles. In some cases, turtles are found with two heads side-by-side. In others, turtles may have two heads protruding from opposite ends of the body, a difficult situation to be sure,” they wrote while replying to the same post.

From “wow” to “lovely”, people used various adjectives to react to the video and express themselves. One Facebook user wrote, “Super cute and never seen this, so cool.” Many others voiced the same notion.

What do you think of the rare two-headed baby turtle video?

tags
top news
Delhi’s 42 Covid-19 hotspots zones offer hope, not red zone ground rules
Delhi’s 42 Covid-19 hotspots zones offer hope, not red zone ground rules
Will discuss public suggestions on lifting lockdown today at 4pm: Kejriwal
Will discuss public suggestions on lifting lockdown today at 4pm: Kejriwal
Railways says all tickets booked before lockdown to be cancelled
Railways says all tickets booked before lockdown to be cancelled
Live: Market associations for opening of markets on odd-even basis, says Delhi CM
Live: Market associations for opening of markets on odd-even basis, says Delhi CM
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
UPSRTC to charge Rs 10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
UPSRTC to charge Rs 10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
‘Today is your last working day’: Uber lays off 3700 employees through Zoom
‘Today is your last working day’: Uber lays off 3700 employees through Zoom
Like Twitter, Could Central Govt have a permanent work from home plan?
Like Twitter, Could Central Govt have a permanent work from home plan?
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In