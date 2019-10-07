Preity Zinta shares video of cow obeying traffic rules. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:45 IST

Among the things most people hate is that dreaded moment when the traffic light turns red. Waiting at traffic signals can be boring and may even get you late for that important meeting at work but hey, they’re there for our own safety. And it seems a cow understands just important it is to wait patiently until that light turns green. Well, that’s what it seems from this interesting video shared by actor Preity Zinta on Twitter.

The video shows the cow standing at a traffic signal with other vehicles waiting for the light to turn green. The cow can be seen waiting patiently just like the other vehicles.

“Forget people. Even our animals obey traffic rules,” Preity Zinta wrote on Twitter along with the video.

एसे देख के सीखों ट्रैफ़िक रूल्ज़ कैसे फ़ॉलो करते है 😂 Forget people even our animals obey traffic rules. Don’t believe me - watch this 🤩 #sundayfunday #ting pic.twitter.com/LYCciDpnrp — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) October 6, 2019

Posted on October 6, the video has collected over 6,000 likes and nearly 500 retweets. The entertaining video has also collected lots of comments on the micro-blogging site.

“I think the cow knows traffic rules better than some people there,” says a Twitter user. “It’s time to learn some discipline from animals,” says another. “This is why we say sometimes animals are better than human beings,” says a third.

What do you think of the video?

