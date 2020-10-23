e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Priest raises hand to bless kid, she gives him a high five. Watch adorably funny video

Priest raises hand to bless kid, she gives him a high five. Watch adorably funny video

This act of innocence has now won people over. There is a possibility that it will steal your heart too.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 11:40 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the priest blessing the kid.
The image shows the priest blessing the kid. (Screengrab)
         

Every now and then, we come across videos which are so wholesome that they leave us with a smile. This video of a kid giving a high five to a priest perfectly describes the category.

The video, which is now going all kinds of viral, shows a little girl standing with a woman in front of a priest. As he raises his hand to bless the little one, she stands on her toes and gives him a high five. What makes the clip even more heartening is the priest’s efforts to control his laughter.

This act of innocence has now won people over. There is a possibility that it will steal your heart too.

Check out this video shared on Reddit by a user of the platform:

Hi 5 from r/funny

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 1.2 lakh upvotes and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop commenting on the adorableness of the video. Many also wrote how it left them giggling hard.

“So adorable and his reaction was great!” wrote a Redditor. As for this individual, they recollected a similar incident from their childhood. “Relatable. When I was younger the priest was telling the story of the prodigal son, and just happened to be walking over to where I was sat at the end of the pew. He throws his arms wide open and talks about how the father in the story welcomed home him son, and little me thought “Oh, Father wants a hug!” so I jump up and give him a big hug,” they wrote.

“Bless you precious child and may you never change,” expressed a third.

What do you think of the video?

tags
top news
Bihar polls LIVE updates: NDA’s win will make Bihar ‘Aatmanirbhar,’ says PM Modi
Bihar polls LIVE updates: NDA’s win will make Bihar ‘Aatmanirbhar,’ says PM Modi
Delhi’s air worst in 8 months; 10 of 35 monitoring stations record ‘severe’ AQI reading
Delhi’s air worst in 8 months; 10 of 35 monitoring stations record ‘severe’ AQI reading
12 hours on, 250 Mumbai firefighters struggle to put out blaze at city mall
12 hours on, 250 Mumbai firefighters struggle to put out blaze at city mall
UP cops gather evidence of Kerala scribe’s role in Hathras violence incitement plot
UP cops gather evidence of Kerala scribe’s role in Hathras violence incitement plot
Congress cites Centre’ report to question Nitish Kumar’s development record
Congress cites Centre’ report to question Nitish Kumar’s development record
Pakistan’s opposition is taking on the army. India should just watch
Pakistan’s opposition is taking on the army. India should just watch
China’s actions in Xinjiang amount to genocide, says Canada house panel
China’s actions in Xinjiang amount to genocide, says Canada house panel
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In