Pune Police posts tweet on 'Corona Safety Circuit' to share a message

Sep 02, 2020
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The post shows a picture which depicts a 'Corona Safety Circuit'.(Twitter/@PuneCityPolice)
         

A new day, a new advisory tweet. Police departments across India are using social media to educate and inform citizens about the best and safe practices to follow during this time. And Pune Police is among them. The handle has been sharing important messages in quirky ways to ensure the message resonates with people. A few days back, they shared a flow chart to put across the best way to step out of home, which is by wearing a mask. Earlier today, they shared a similar message, this time with their ‘Safety Circuit’ theme tweet.

The post shows a picture which depicts a ‘Corona Safety Circuit’. It implies that for ‘safety’ one needs to ‘wear a mask’ and ‘maintain social distancing’.

“This is the ‘current’ norm. ‘Resistance’ is dangerous. Be safe. Be responsible,” says the tweet along with the hashtags #WearAMask #SafetyCircuit and #OnGuardAgainstCorona.

“Dear @PuneCityPolice, you bring a lot of innovation in communicating your message; the onus is now on the learned citizens to follow the norms and be safe,” a Twitter user commented on the post.

Pune Police shares several such messages on their Twitter handle. Not only related to corona, the department has also shared tweets on cyber security and the menace of fake news.

What are your thoughts on their tweet?

