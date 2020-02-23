Puppy stuck with leopard in well, comes out unhurt. Watch

it-s-viral

In what can be termed a second chance at life for the canine, a puppy and a leopard were rescued by the local forest depart from a well in Varche Tembhe village after spending seven hours inside.

The two animals fell inside the enclosed space after the feline chased the puppy for a hunt and despite a long duration of seven hours, the canine came out unhurt.

Locals in the nearby area informed the forest department after which a four-hour-long operation was undertaken to rescue the animals.

#WATCH Maharashtra: A leopard & a puppy were rescued by forest dept from a well in Tembhe village of Nandurbar dist, in rescue op which lasted for around 4 hrs. They were trapped in the well for around 7 hrs after falling into it when the leopard chased the puppy to hunt. (21.02) pic.twitter.com/TLAWh0xk8i — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2020

Uniformed personnel were seen lowering down a cage into the well using ropes. Later, the big cat was secured in the metal enclosure and taken away to safety.

In a video of the two animals inside the well, the leopard is seen resting against a wall, seemingly recuperating from the impact of the fall. The dark brown puppy, on the other hand, is seen lying at a short distance from the other animal, wagging its tail. (ANI)