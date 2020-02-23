e-paper
Puppy stuck with leopard in well, comes out unhurt. Watch

The two animals fell inside the enclosed space after the feline chased the puppy for a hunt and despite a long duration of seven hours, the canine came out unhurt.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 23, 2020 12:44 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Nandurbar, Maharashtra
A four-hour-long operation was undertaken to rescue the animals.
A four-hour-long operation was undertaken to rescue the animals. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

In what can be termed a second chance at life for the canine, a puppy and a leopard were rescued by the local forest depart from a well in Varche Tembhe village after spending seven hours inside.

Locals in the nearby area informed the forest department after which a four-hour-long operation was undertaken to rescue the animals.

Uniformed personnel were seen lowering down a cage into the well using ropes. Later, the big cat was secured in the metal enclosure and taken away to safety.

In a video of the two animals inside the well, the leopard is seen resting against a wall, seemingly recuperating from the impact of the fall. The dark brown puppy, on the other hand, is seen lying at a short distance from the other animal, wagging its tail. (ANI)

