Quick reflex from train crew saves elephant, humanity triumphs. Watch

The incident took place along the tracks between Nagrakata to Chalsa Jn, West Bengal.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 17, 2019 19:14 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has gathered about 10,900 views.
The video has gathered about 10,900 views. (Twitter/@drm_apdj)
         

With a little awareness and a bit of alertness, the life of an elephant was saved by a conscious train crew in West Bengal. At 8.30 am, the crew of two pulled the emergency brake in the nick of time to save the life of an elephant roaming on the tracks.

The incident, which took place along the tracks between Nagrakata to Chalsa Jn, has been tweeted by the official Twitter handle of Alipurduar Division of N.F Railways. Uttam Barua and DD Kumar, the duo who saved the elephant, have been gathering high praise from social media. People have urged the authorities to reward the two and raise more awareness among the train drivers while navigating through forest areas.

The close save and heroic awareness of the crew has restored faith among netizens by showing how a little bit of empathy among us is the key to the conservation of wildlife. The video has gathered about 10,900 views and close to 500 likes.

What do you think of this viral video?

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 19:09 IST

