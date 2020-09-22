e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Rare snow leopards spotted last month in Gangotri National Park

Rare snow leopards spotted last month in Gangotri National Park

“Snow leopards have been seen in Gangotri National Park, multiple times since last month,” animal scientist Shambhu Prasad Nautiyal said.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 22, 2020 10:09 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand
The image shows snow leopards.
The image shows snow leopards.(ANI)
         

Snow leopards, one of the rarest wild animals, have been spotted multiple times in Gangotri National Park here since last month, animal scientist Shambhu Prasad Nautiyal informed on Monday.

“Snow leopards have been seen in Gangotri National Park, multiple times since last month,” Nautiyal said.

Notably, since India’s first snow leopard conservation centre was formed in Uttarkashi district, other endangered wildlife animals like Woolly flying squirrel, Eurasian lynx (wild cats), and wild dogs have been spotted several times in the state.

