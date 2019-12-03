e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

Rare white rhino is the new attraction of this Belgian zoo. Watch

The adorable white rhino is the star attraction of the zoo.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 03, 2019 12:31 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Brussels
A rare white rhino was born early Monday morning.
A rare white rhino was born early Monday morning.(Twitter/@pairi daiza)
         

A rare southern white rhino was born at a zoo in Belgium, boosting efforts to save the endangered species, the park said on Monday.

“An adorable little male was born in the early morning of Monday... Madiba, the mother, and her baby are doing well,” Pairi Daiza zoo said in a statement.

There are roughly 18,000 southern white rhinos in the wild but the subspecies is being exterminated by poachers at a rate of one every eight hours.

Another species of rhino, the world’s second-largest land mammal, the northern white, is in even more danger with only two left in existence.

The remaining northern white pair are both female, so they will die out unless their genes can be preserved or recovered and an artificial breeding programme begins.

In July, a southern white calf was born through artificial insemination in San Diego, in what the zoo hailed as a step toward perfecting the technique.

The Belgian zoo has another female, Elie, in gestation. Her birth is expected “by the end of this year”. Both are natural pregnancies, the zoo said.

Elie has already had a calf, Sethemba, who was born in 2016 and has been transferred to a zoo in the Spanish city of Malaga as part of Europe’s captive breeding programme.

tags
top news
Ayodhya issue, which Cong dragged, has been peacefully resolved: PM Modi
Ayodhya issue, which Cong dragged, has been peacefully resolved: PM Modi
First indigenous aircraft carrier will be operational by 2022: Navy chief
First indigenous aircraft carrier will be operational by 2022: Navy chief
‘I found a tiny dot’: Chennai techie explains how he spotted Vikram lander
‘I found a tiny dot’: Chennai techie explains how he spotted Vikram lander
‘Keep talking to me’: Hyderabad vet’s last phone call to sister
‘Keep talking to me’: Hyderabad vet’s last phone call to sister
HDFC Bank net banking, mobile banking app outage continues
HDFC Bank net banking, mobile banking app outage continues
Gangster Neeraj Bawana wants iPod, non-veg food in jail to ‘pass time’
Gangster Neeraj Bawana wants iPod, non-veg food in jail to ‘pass time’
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
‘Everyone knows of sexual abuse by priests’: Kerala nun pens autobiography
‘Everyone knows of sexual abuse by priests’: Kerala nun pens autobiography
trending topics
HDFC BankHTLS 2019UPPSC 2019 Admit CardAnupam KherSSC CHSL 2019Ayodhya caseA Suitable Boy first look

don't miss

latest news

India News