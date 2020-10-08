e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Ratan Tata posts throwback image, shares a page from his school yearbook

Ratan Tata posts throwback image, shares a page from his school yearbook

The post shows a picture of Ratan Tata from his school next to a writeup about him.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 08, 2020 22:34 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ratan Tata shared a special post for ‘Throwback Thursday’.
Ratan Tata shared a special post for ‘Throwback Thursday’. (Instagram/@ratantata)
         

Rata Tata is extremely active on Instagram and shares some incredible posts on his account. His posts include some inspiring shares, throwbacks and he even did a QnA session recently in which he answered several questions posted by his followers.

The business tycoon has yet again shared a post which has impressed people. As part of throwback Thursday trend, Tata posted an image from his school yearbook.

“Throwing far back to my school days this Thursday, thinking about my friends Lou and Rudy. A snippet from my yearbook, Riverdale Country School, 1955,” Tata wrote as the caption.

The post comprises two images, one shows a picture of Tata from his school next to a writeup about him and the other shows an image of Tata most likely with the schoolmates he mentioned in the caption.

Take a look at the share below:

The post, shared some three hours ago, has collected over four lakh likes along with several comments.

“You are a legend,” wrote an individual. “From your teens to now, you were amazing and you will remain so. Hats off sir,” added another. “Truly a ‘Ratan’ sir… Respect for you,” posted a third. “I hope Lou and Rudy see this post,” shared a fourth.

What do you think about the share?

Also Read | Ratan Tata would have been this if he was not heading Tata Group

tags
top news
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Khaleel jolts KXIP, Mujeeb departs
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Khaleel jolts KXIP, Mujeeb departs
Mike Pompeo expected to travel to India for 2+2 dialogue this month
Mike Pompeo expected to travel to India for 2+2 dialogue this month
‘Strove for welfare of the masses’: Prez Kovind remembers Ram Vilas Paswan
‘Strove for welfare of the masses’: Prez Kovind remembers Ram Vilas Paswan
Donald Trump calls for two in-person debates with Joe Biden before election
Donald Trump calls for two in-person debates with Joe Biden before election
‘Apologise or defamation suit will follow’: Tejashwi Yadav on murder case
‘Apologise or defamation suit will follow’: Tejashwi Yadav on murder case
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world’: PM Modi
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world’: PM Modi
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In