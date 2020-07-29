e-paper
Ratan Tata shares nostalgic post on JRD Tata’s 116th birth anniversary

To remember JRD Tata on his 116th birth anniversary, Ratan Tata shared an emotional Instagram post.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 29, 2020 14:16 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ratan Tata shared this image on JRD Tata’s birth anniversary.
Ratan Tata shared this image on JRD Tata’s birth anniversary. (Instagram/ratantata)
         

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata group of companies, recently took to Instagram to share a nostalgic post on the 116th birth anniversary of Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata, popularly known as JRD Tata.

JRD Tata, who joined the family business as an apprentice, became the chairman of Tata & Sons at the age of 34. He led the group to diversify and become one of the most trusted brands in India. He also formed an aviation department called Tata Airlines which later became Air India. Besides his business ventures, he was also a humanitarian and was also awarded with India’s highest civilian award the Bharat Ratna in 1992.

To remember the great personality on his birth anniversary Ratan Tata shared an emotional note. The post is complete with two throwback images.

“A little nostalgic on JRD’s 116th birth anniversary. Mr. JRD Tata and I shared a deep passion and interest in aviation,” Ratan Tata wrote. “These photos bring back pleasant memories of visits that I arranged for Jeh to visit manufacturing facilities for the B1B bomber and the space shuttle. We were privileged to be invited to tour the manufacturing facilities, an opportunity not many have. It was worth it to see the spark in his eyes,” he added.

Shared just over two hours ago, the post has already gathered over four lakh likes – and the numbers are quickly increasing. There were many who praised both the industry giants. A few shared heart emojis to express themselves.

“Wonderful man, a true gentleman. So, are you,” wrote an Instagram user. “You are a legend,” expressed another. “Such an inspiration,” commented a third. “Huge respect for both of you,” said a fourth.

A few days ago, Ratan Tata shared another nostalgia-laced post on Instagram. He shared throwback images from his first visit to the “legacy city of Jamshedpur.”

